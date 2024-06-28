After taking the box office by storm, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is getting a streaming release. So if you missed out on watching the Monsterverse blockbuster in theaters, you can finally enjoy it at the comfort of your home.

A sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the film features the two giants setting aside their differences and teaming up to defeat a threat that is bound to destroy Earth. Here is how and when you can watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on streaming.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Streaming Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will begin streaming on Max on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, just in time for Independence Day. Apart from the original version of the film, an American Sign Language version will also be available to stream on the same day, conducted by ASL performer Otis Jones.

To watch the film on Max, you will need to subscribe to the streaming platform. Max offers three types of subscription plans: an ad-supported plan costing $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, an ad-free plan at $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year; and an ultimate ad-free plan with 4K support at $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the Highest-Grossing Monsterverse Film

The streaming release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was highly anticipated considering its stupendous box office performance. The film, which was released in theaters on March 29th, collected over $567 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the Monsterverse franchise.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie follows King Kong, residing in the Hollow Earth, and Godzilla living in Rome’s Colosseum. However, when a violent clan of ruthless apes hiding out in Hollow Earth attacks the planet, Godzilla and Kong are forced to come together to stop them and save the day.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, Rachel House, and Ron Smyck. The film is produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

