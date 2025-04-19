After the utter chaos of Episode 6, Dope Thief is less “crime thriller” and more “dumpster fire with daddy issues.” Ray hits rock bottom, again, as his DEA-snitching dad Bart (RIP, maybe?) bleeds out after a hospital dash that felt like Fast & Furious: Oedipus Edition. Manny is still ride-or-die, even though Ray’s morphine dreams include ghost exes, clown squads, and maybe an alien.

Michelle disappears without a trace, and Sherry shows up as if she took a wrong turn in Ridley Scott‘s script. As the season spirals deeper into plot purgatory, Episode 7 has a chance to either redeem the wreckage or set it all on fire for good. We’ve got shootouts, betrayal, and emotional damage galore, but what’s the endgame? If Episode 6 was the series yelling “HELP!” through a mouthful of blood and backstory, then Episode 7 better bring clarity, closure, or at least one coherent storyline, preferably before someone else hallucinates a love song from Mars.

Manny’s Loyalty Test Ends in Tragedy

Manny had two choices: rat out his best friend or rot in prison. Neither looked appealing. Sherry, pregnant and desperate, begged him to take a deal. The feds dangled freedom like candy in front of him. The guards even tossed him into a cell with a biker gang member just to scare him into talking. But Manny? He didn’t flinch. He took punches, made prison friends (hello, Hispanic gang), and stuck to his code: never betray Ray.

But things weren’t rosy behind bars. Manny was withdrawing, hallucinating, and emotionally crushed when he heard that Ray thought he’d flip. That hurt more than any biker’s fists. Manny wanted to prove he had Ray’s back, even if it meant giving up everything. Meanwhile, the DEA played puppet masters, hoping to turn one best friend against the other. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

Then came the gut punch. Manny died, either from an overdose or a setup. Suicide or murder, no one’s sure. Maybe the guilt got to him. Maybe the cartel tampered with his dope. Either way, the “ride or die” guy might’ve chosen to ride into the void instead. He left behind Sherry, their unborn child, and a devastated Ray who’ll probably never trust anyone again. So, was Manny weak or just tragically noble? Either way, Dope Thief just snatched away its only real friendship. Oof.

Ray’s World Just Keeps Falling Apart

Ray’s day went from “hospital recovery” to “horror movie” real quick. One minute, he’s dozing off, next minute, he hears biker boss’ voice-of-doom echoing through the intercom. Nurses? Dead. Floor? Empty. Ray? Losing it. The message was clear: start talking or start watching everyone you love die. They weren’t bluffing either.

Ray’s entire crew was falling apart. Son? Locked up after refusing to sacrifice friends to the feds. Two goons tried to shank him in his cell, but Son turned the prison into Mortal Kombat. Meanwhile, like some budget spy, Theresa was forced to wear a wire while visiting Ray. The feds were squeezing everyone, hoping someone would crack. And now, Manny was dead.

Michelle tried pushing Ray to turn on Manny, but he didn’t bite. Joke’s on her, Manny was already six feet under. Ray’s not exactly a snitch, but he’s also not a cartel boss, no matter how hard Mina tried to paint him as one. Still, she thinks she can sell him to the DEA as a valuable asset. Maybe they’ll cut him a deal in exchange for info.

But let’s be real, Ray’s heart just got bulldozed. He’s lost his best friend, his freedom is dangling by a thread, and even his dog is probably stressed. There’s no going back. Whether he becomes a government snitch or rots away depends on how broken he is after Manny’s death. Either way, Ray’s not the same man who kicked off this mess with fake raids and dope thieving dreams.

