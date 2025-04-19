The previous week on General Hospital saw Ava blackmailing Alexis with the footage she has of Kristina tampering with Ric’s car leading to his crash despite knowing the actual target was her. Willow moved the kids in with Drew and signed papers making him their guardian if something happened.

From surprising offers and helping hands to unexpected reactions and big betrayals, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the hit soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Carly being insistent. Is this related to Brennan? Or Sonny? Or maybe even Willow? When Sasha makes an admission, what could it be about? Lucas hears Marco out while Jordan and Isaiah come to a decision. Lastly, Sidwell visits Alexis. How will these chats and visits change the game in the future for them and those around?

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

When Trina confides in Curtis, is he going to give her some fatherly advice? Up next, Carly betrays an ally. Is this going to be Jason? Or maybe even Sonny? On the other hand, Kai updates Drew. What’s new on the operation front? When Lucky gives Kristina tough love, will she confess her crimes to the others? Lastly, Willow seeks help from Jason. Will he even assist her?

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Carly and Jason clash. Is this another chat about Brennan being dangerous or is this about Willow? Tracy makes an offer, but to whom? Dante and Lulu discuss family matters. Will she confess her feelings to him? Laura defends herself. Drew’s reaction surprises Willow. Is he showing his true colors?

Thursday, April 24, 2025

When Sonny prepares for surgery, will things go smoothly or is there some trouble on the horizon? Up next, Brook Lynn is alarmed. What is the reason behind it? Danny opens up to Jason about missing Sam. Meanwhile, Molly issues a warning to her father Ric while Cody needs medical attention.

Friday, April 25, 2025

The final episode features Carly getting news about Sonny’s prognosis. Is it good news or bad news? When Nina plays dirty, is this related to Drew and protecting her daughter Willow from him? Up next, when Brook Lynn calls out Lulu, what will this lead to? Lastly, Kristina is in for a shock while Willow hits a roadblock. What fresh new drama is slated for the residents now?

