The previous week on General Hospital saw Kristina’s revenge against Ava going wrong while Ric and Elizabeth got into a car crash because of it. On the other hand, Carly had more than enough of Willow and confronted her for her decisions regarding the kids when it came to her affair with Drew.
Meanwhile, Ava blackmailed Alexis with the proof she had about Kristina’s tampering that led to the accident. There’s a lot of drama planned for fans of the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 14, 2025, episode when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama show.
General Hospital Spoilers: April 14, 2025
The first episode of the week features Trina confiding in Portia. Will the mother and daughter be able to solve their issues with this heartfelt chat? On the other hand, Willow makes a big decision. After Carly confronted her and questioned her about moving the kids into Drew’s house, it seems like she has made a choice. What could it be? Will it make things worse?
Trending
Especially since Carly made it clear that since Michael wasn’t here to fight for his kids, she would do it for him as his mother and the grandmother of the kids. Considering Willow is worried that Carly will see through on her promise, what decision will she make about the kids and where they live? On the other hand, Brennan reassures Carly. Is it about the Willow drama?
Or could it be about something else instead? When Laura’s news rattles Sonny, what could it be about? Is this about the drama with Ezra? Is she trying to warn him? Will the two be able to figure out a solution to this mess or is trouble on the horizon? Elsewhere, Ava tries to soothe Ric’s worries. During her tense conversation with Alexis, she actively blackmailed her.
Ava used the footage she found of Kristina tampering with Ric’s car and then returned to the hospital. She filled Ric in on how the chat went and how she threatened to call the cops on Alexis’ daughter Kristina. Ric still isn’t too sure about this. Will Ava be able to convince him and soothe his worries? Or will he still find this gamble too risky? What’s in store for them?
Will Alexis bow down and do what Ava wants? Or will she find a lawyer to represent her against the blackmail Ava is spewing? Will she be able to protect her daughter from a serious sentence? Lastly, Molly chats with Kristina. What conversation are the sisters having? Especially since they don’t get along. When will Molly find out Kristina was behind Ric’s crash?
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: The Many Saints Of Newark: When Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano Returned But Didn’t Make It To Final Cut
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News