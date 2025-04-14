The previous week on General Hospital saw Kristina’s revenge against Ava going wrong while Ric and Elizabeth got into a car crash because of it. On the other hand, Carly had more than enough of Willow and confronted her for her decisions regarding the kids when it came to her affair with Drew.

Meanwhile, Ava blackmailed Alexis with the proof she had about Kristina’s tampering that led to the accident. There’s a lot of drama planned for fans of the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 14, 2025, episode when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama show.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Trina confiding in Portia. Will the mother and daughter be able to solve their issues with this heartfelt chat? On the other hand, Willow makes a big decision. After Carly confronted her and questioned her about moving the kids into Drew’s house, it seems like she has made a choice. What could it be? Will it make things worse?