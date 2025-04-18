The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Sonny hosting Dante’s birthday party. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase planned their future. On the other hand, Felicia made a request of Carly. Cody offered assistance to Molly. Lastly, Marco gave Alexis some food for thought amid her dilemmas.

There’s a lot more exciting scenes slated to air in the coming weeks. From the big revelations and shocking secrets to ongoing blackmailing and lots of plotting. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit soap opera.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 18, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny confiding in Carly. Only a few people know about Sonny’s health condition including Jason, Kristina and Dante. The latter two know because it was important for him to share the truth with his daughter and son. Meanwhile, Felicia recently asked Carly to have a chat with Sonny. Is he now going to reveal the big truth to Carly?

Is he going to reveal his heart issues to his former wife? Or will they only chat about Laura? Considering they both have a soft spot for her. How will Carly react when she does find out about Sonny’s health crisis? Up next, Jason confronts Sasha. What has he found that has led to him doing so?

Especially since Sasha is currently pregnant with Michael’s child, a secret not many know. How will this confrontation go? On the other hand, Anna and Felicia catch up. The two friends have a lot going on in their lives. Will they be able to share their dilemmas and troubles with one another? Is it going to help them feel lighter and ready to tackle things head on?

When Jordan gets a tempting offer, who could it be from? She announced that she was leaving her previous job and then proceeded to reign as the Deputy Mayor of Port Charles. Is this new and tempting offer from Sidwell? How will she react to what he has to offer her? Will she accept it or actually put some thought into it? Maybe ask somebody for some wise advice?

Olivia tells Sasha she is on her way to becoming a true Quartermaine. How will she react to this statement? On the other hand, Maxie is left quite taken aback. What could this be about? Will she be able to fix whatever the issue is? Lastly, Joss questions Emma. Will the two be able to get along after a lot of tension and difference of opinions? Stay tuned to know more details.

