The previous episode of General Hospital saw Elizabeth receive a warm homecoming from her close friends and family. Meanwhile, Alexis wrestled with her conscience about the Kristina situation. Elsewhere, Trina sought advice from Ava, while Chase and Lois had a heart-to-heart.

Lastly, Brook Lynn laid out her plan. There’s a lot more drama lined up for this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama that revolves around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 16, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Lucky making a commitment. Is this related to Elizabeth? Will this truly strengthen the romance and resurfacing closeness of the former spouses? Up next, Tracy is intrigued. What could this be about? Is it related to Ned, Lois, or Brook Lynn? Or something else? Elsewhere, Lucas walks in on a tense moment. Who could this be about?

When Drew hatches a new scheme, will it even work? He has been plotting and blackmailing people every single day. What new plan is he cooking up now? Recently, he convinced Willow to sign papers to make him the guardian of her kids with Michael. In return, she was made Scout’s guardian. Is this scheme related to this? Or could it be tied to something about Kai? Wednesday’s General Hospital might have the answer!

Carly sure isn’t going to take the guardian news well. How will things unfold for Willow? When Carly found out Willow had moved the kids into Drew’s house, she was so furious she almost slapped her. How will she react when she finds out what papers Willow signed? Especially since Michael is not even here to decide what to do about his kids and their future. Meanwhile, Curtis is suspicious of Jordan. Will he confront her about it or let it be?

Is he going to find some clues pointing towards her? Lastly, Sonny is set to expose Marco’s identity. He already knows Marco is Sidwell’s son, but he wants him to agree with his own mouth. How will Diane react when Marco accepts who his father is? How does this relate to what plan Sonny has up his sleeve? Is he setting up a trip for Sidwell and is using this information?

Has he joined hands with someone for the same? Especially when he has other troubles to take care of. Specifically, his daughter Kristian’s tampering that has led Ava to blackmail Alexis and put things in jeopardy. Stay tuned for more details about General Hospital storylines and the characters.

