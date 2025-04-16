The previous episode of The Young and the Restless features Lily pressing Damian to come clean about his past and what he knows about Aristotle Dumas. On the other hand, Nate gave Holden a warning about his feelings for Audra which seem to be unresolved and still lingering despite the past.

Lastly, Audra made a bold move. There’s a lot of exciting new scenes and drama set to unfold on the soap opera for avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 16, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 16, 2025

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless features Victor setting a trap for Billy. It is no secret that the Newman patriarch hates the Abbotts and is set on destroying them, be it Jack, Kyle or Billy. He already set his plan to teach Kyle a lesson for dating his granddaughter Claire in action. Victor gave Audra an offer to take her revenge on him and she accepted it.

Jack is someone he plans to deal with on his own considering the two have been arch nemesis for decades. Victor is not happy with how Jack is still friends with his wife Nikki. As for Billy, what new set up has he ensured to trap Billy? Is he going to use the information and his past experience with Tucker McCall? Since he knows Billy is working with the mysterious figure?

How will Billy react to this? Will he figure out the trap beforehand? Up next, Audra stretches the truth. She told her boyfriend Nate that she has allied with Victor to do something and will in return fund her company. Nate is not too happy about it considering everyone knows how ruthless Victor is. He is not too trustworthy and will walk over anyone to attain whatever he wants.

Nate is not happy about the partnership but Audra hasn’t even revealed the actual reason they joined hands. Is she going to continue to hide that she is set to seduce Kyle to trap him and separate Clare from him, just like Victor wants? Nate is surely not going to be happy about that. Is that why she will conceal that part of the truth from him? Will it backfire on her much later?

Lastly, Jack and Kyle discover deception at Jabot. Is this somehow related to Victor? He is the one obsessed with the Abbotts and their downfall? Will they be able to figure out who is the culprit and how they set their eyes on their family company? Stay tuned for more details of all the storylines.

