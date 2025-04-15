The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack addressing Diane’s habit of keeping secrets. Meanwhile, Nick made a confession to his sister Victoria about their London trip and his future plans when it comes to his messy personal life surrounded by both his exes Sharon and Phyllis.

Lastly, Traci looked for closure. She revealed that her bags were packed and that she planned to leave town for a while to do some much needed soul searching after the Alan-Martin debacle. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 15, 2025, episode when they tune in to CBS to watch it.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 15, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Lily pressing Damian to come clean. She has been clear that she does not trust him at all and believes he is keeping secrets and also might have ulterior motives. When Lily gives him one last chance to come clean will he take it? What condition is he keeping to be totally honest with her? Will Lily accept it or refuse to dabble in any of this?

Up next, Nate gives Holden a warning. Is this related to Audra? Has Nate started noting the proximity and unresolved feelings between his girlfriend Audra and her former liver Holden? Is Nate trying to warn him to stay away from Audra or maintain a distance from her? Or is this instead related to Damina, who is Nate’s half-brother? How will Holden respond to Nate?

If the conversation is in fact about Audra, how will she react when she finds out what Nate warned Holden about? That isn’t even the only thing she is dealing with at the moment. Elsewhere, Audra makes a bold move. Is this somehow related to Victor’s enticing offer to take revenge from Kyle? Since the two have struck a deal on her terms, what bold move will she go for?

Is she going to test the waters of the deal or will she get straight to work on Kyle? Victor told her to separate Kyle and Claire by showing her what an untrustworthy man he is and doing whatever it takes to do so. She agreed but only after he promised to fund her company once she does the job. To add to it, she had previously been burned by Victor so she got a set deed.

As per which, the terms were clear and stated and she had one conditi, that Victor would not interfere with how she planned the downfall of Kyle and Claire’s romance. Will Audra be able to prove to Victor’s granddaughter Claire that she needs to break up with Kyle? Will she share it with Nate?

