Expect lots of friction, tense moments, and romance in this new month of May when it comes to The Young and the Restless. The stage is set for some big changes in the aftermath of the explosion. Connections are getting stronger, and not everyone is happy with the result of the same.

Old romances are finding their way back after a long wait, doubts are rising amongst certain pairings, and sparks are reigniting for the others. A lot of ups and downs can be expected, and here’s a hint of what the audience can see this month when it comes to some of the Genoa City pairings.

The Young & The Restless: What To Expect From Couples In May

Starting off, we have Lily Winters and Cane Ashby sharing quite a charged moment. And it’s a long time coming, especially with how their first kiss after years only led to distance. Cane turning out to be a match for Lily’s father, Malcolm’s transplant is a key reason the tide has changed for them.

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It seems Lily is seeing Cane in a new light and beginning to trust him again after all the time. But will this charged moment lead to momentum, or will more trouble show up instead? On the other hand, Claire Newman lets her guard down with Holden Novak. What exactly will this lead to this time?

Their hookup did not lead to a steady romance, and Holden’s past with Audra only caused friction between them. But will this be the moment they give their feelings another chance or not? Meanwhile, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson ponder their future. What exactly does this mean now?

Have they realized that they are not compatible and only got back together because of their son Connor? Do they see no future together? Especially with Sally and Billy going full strength forward. And lastly, Audra Charles cozies up to Noah Newman, much to Sienna Bacall’s chagrin. What’s next?

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Audra and Noah’s past goes much deeper, and it’s something Sienna can never compete with. Especially since it was just a fling between Noah and her. And it seems the sparks between Audra and him are resurfacing. Is this going to finally give them the chance to pursue their romance again?

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