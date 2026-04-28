The drama surrounding Matt Clark seems to be never-ending in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. The villain came back to the soap opera a couple of months ago, shocking everyone who thought he was dead. And now he is hell-bent on taking revenge on Nick, Sharon, and Noah again.

The track seems to continue with brief pauses and lots of kidnappings, drug addictions, and chaos. Over in Las Vegas, Matt has kidnapped Sharon and Noah Newman, while Nick has already been dealing with quite a lot. Roger Howarth, who plays the character, shed some light on what to expect next.

The Young & The Restless: Matt Clark’s Revenge Escalates As Roger Howarth Hints At Chaos Ahead

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actor spoke about how serious Matt is about going bonkers. “Matt is in full-on destructive, rageful mode. He’s just getting started with the Newmans, and his plans to scorch the earth include every one of them in no particular order,” he further explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Matt is confident about making things happen his way, but you never know when said plans face a twist. All the back and forth between Matt and most of the Newmans has made him even angrier. “He’s triggered and stays in this headspace of constant conflict,” the soap star felt about Matt’s mind.

“He’s constantly in the fight of his life and takes things intensely personally. I don’t think he spends a lot of time in his best self,” Roger added. When he was roped in as the recast for the role, he already knew the role was quite villainous, but it was only after he joined that he realized how evil Matt was.

“I was really happy to see just what a colorful past he’s had. It’s a great part,” the 57-year-old stated. He added that he hopes he gets the chance to keep Matt’s storyline going on the CBS daytime drama. “Is it possible for a person to change?” Roger mused about what changes the fans might like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

“It’s a really valuable question, and as an actor, it’s such a pleasure to think about those things,” he concluded, referring to how he is open to whichever way the writers take the role. It remains to be seen what happens next.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Ryan Paevey Explains Why Cassius Refuses To Break Up With Lulu & Continue Romance As Fake Nathan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News