General Hospital has been keeping fans tuned in with twists, one of which is that the man pretending to be Nathan is his twin, Cassius. But now he has fallen for Lulu, who thinks he is Nathan. Cassius cannot afford to lose Lulu. Ryan Peavey, who plays Cassius, shed light on the plotline.

General Hospital: Ryan Paevey On Why Cassius Won’t Break Up With Lulu Despite Being Fake Nathan

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor spoke about how the romance that bloomed between Cassius and Lulu was a total surprise. He stated that there is an affinity and affection between the two, and he was not expecting it. “He surprised himself with how quickly it took root,” he felt.

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And while he never came to Port Charles for this, the feelings between the two are legitimate and strong, per Ryan. He agreed that it is not easy due to the complicated status of Lulu, thinking he is Nathan while he is actually Nathan’s twin brother, Cassius. And it’s the only way to keep this going.

“He’s just trying to navigate that the same way he’s navigating everything else in this world,” the soap star mused. He may be lying to Lulu, keeping a big secret that could change everything for her and them, but Ryan stated that Cassius is not a bad guy and has his own sense of morality in a way.

“Cassius is made of the same stuff that Nathan was made of, you know? He has just spent a lot more time surrounded by the other side of the moral spectrum. Cassius is kind of like the wounded twin,” the actor expressed. His love for Lulu is something that he has never even experienced before.

It might have taken him by surprise, but the experience has been pleasant and heartwarming to him and has led to “additional motivation to make sure that the truth doesn’t come out.” Because if Lulu finds out that he is not Nathan but Cassius, the whole house of cards will come crumbling down.

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To him, the affection he has received from everyone in town as the fake Nathan is valuable, as he grew up without it. His sister Britt warned him to break up with Lulu before it becomes too late, but he knows he will lose her if the truth comes out and wants to keep lying for as long as possible.

Ryan concluded, “He really loves her, but she only loves him because she thinks he’s Nathan. So he is going to keep playing the part of Nathan as long as possible.” It remains to be seen how the big truth will come out.

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