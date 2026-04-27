Like many weeks before, Netflix is leading this week’s OTT releases with four selected titles, including Biker, a Telugu motorsport drama. SonyLIV returns with the fourth season of a Hindi crime thriller, while ZEE5 has two new releases, including the latest entry in the Aadu franchise, an eccentric fantasy action comedy. For release dates, streaming platforms, trailers, and plot summaries of these titles and more, scroll down.

Netflix

Glory Season 1 (Hindi & Punjabi) – May 1

This boxing sports murder mystery drama, Glory, follows the suspicious death of Nihal Singh, with everyone falling under suspicion, including his coaches, rivals, and even his family. But why would someone kill him, and what were their motives?

Biker (Telugu) – May 1

Touted as India’s first motocross film, the story follows Vikas Narayan, played by Sharwanand, whose father, Sunil Narayan, played by Rajasekhar, dreams of putting India on the global motocross map. Unable to achieve it himself, he pins all his hopes on his son, who shows immense talent in the sport. However, Vikas steps away after pressure from his love interest, played by Malavika Nair, creating a rift between father and son. Will they reunite, and can Vikas return to the sport to fulfill his father’s dream?

Man on Fire Season 1 – April 30

John Creasy, a mercenary dealing with PTSD, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, has left his violent past behind. But he is forced back into that life when his mentor’s daughter is in danger, leading him to Rio de Janeiro to protect her.

Swapped – Animated – May 1

A bird and a critter, a predator and a prey, swap bodies thanks to a magical plant. Now, they embark on a journey to switch back, and along the way, they help other creatures in the woodland.

Jiohotstar

Wuthering Heights – May 1

Wuthering Heights, A tragic romantic drama about love, revenge, and generations-long trauma, the story follows Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi), who are deeply in love. However, Catherine chooses to marry the wealthy Edgar Linton, played by Shazad Latif, instead of Heathcliff. After disappearing for years, Heathcliff returns as a wealthy man driven by revenge.

SonyLIV

Undekhi: The Final Battle Season 4 (Hindi) – May 1

The Atwal family is back, and Rinku and Papaji are now enemies. Rinku is out to destroy the criminal empire he once helped run. Can Rinku take revenge for the tragedies in his life caused by Papaji?

Prime Video

Sapne Vs Everyone season 2 (Hindi) – May 1

This season picks up right where the last season’s cliffhanger left off. Prashant, played by Paramvir Singh Cheema, is chasing success in the film industry, while Jimmy, played by Ambrish Verma, becomes more involved in politics and real estate, proving to be surprisingly good at navigating both worlds.

Zee5

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 (Malayalam) – May 1

This action fantasy comedy, Aadu, blends time travel and science fiction across three different timelines: present-day Kerala, dystopian future Kerala, and colonial-era Kerala. At the center of the story is the historic Nagathan Bridge, built during the colonial era and now set to be demolished by the government. Shaji Pappan and his gang secure the scrap management rights for the demolition by threatening Saathan Xavier’s men, but Xavier wants it back. Why would a gangster like Xavier be so interested in demolishing a bridge? Meanwhile, Dude and his gang are also after the bridge’s scrap. But what makes this bridge so important, and how does time travel connect to it all?

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Hindi) – May 1

Three young women fall in love with three young men, only to discover that the men never truly loved them. Instead, they were driven by ideology and tied to a fictional grand conspiracy.

Apple TV Plus

Widow’s Bay Season 1 (Episodes 1 to 3) – April 29

A blend of folk horror and character comedy, this ten-episode season stars Matthew Rhys as Tom Loft, the mayor of a superstitious New England island. He wants to open the island to tourism, but the locals believe it is cursed. When tourists begin arriving, their fears start to come true.

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