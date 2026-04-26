Thrash, the survival thriller released on April 10, 2026, has been dominating Netflix globally, securing the number one spot in the platform’s Top 10 list across 83 countries, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Romania, and Sweden, among others.

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Written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film was initially planned for a theatrical release by Sony Pictures, which is evident in its large-scale visuals which feel suited for the big screen. However, Sony ultimately decided to sell the rights to Netflix for a direct streaming release.

As for reception, both audiences and critics have delivered mixed-to-negative responses. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score sits at just 24% based on over 500 ratings, while the critics’ score is slightly better at 43%. IMDb reflects a similar trend, with the film currently holding a 5/10 rating.

Despite the lukewarm reception, people are clearly watching it. Thrash pulled in an impressive 34.5 million views during the week of April 13 to April 19, 2026, alone. So, what exactly is working in the film’s favor, and why are so many people tuning in? Let’s break down what it gets right and decide whether this is your kind of movie.

What Is The Plot Of Thrash?

Set in the coastal town of Annieville, South Carolina, Thrash begins with a devastating Category 5 storm that nearly wipes out the area. The storm destroys the town’s seawall, allowing seawater to flood residential areas while dangerous sea creatures, including sharks, invade human spaces. Soon, these predators will be roaming neighborhoods, hunting both humans and livestock.

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Rather than presenting a broad picture of human survival, the film narrows its focus to a handful of characters trying to stay alive. This includes Lisa, a pregnant woman nearing childbirth, Dakota, who struggles with severe anxiety and is unable to leave her home, and three foster children caught in the chaos.

At its core, the film revolves around a simple yet gripping question: Will these characters survive this nightmare, or will they become food for the sharks?

What To Expect From Thrash?

Starting with the biggest positive, Thrash looks far better than your typical direct-to-streaming release. The cinematography and visual effects feel polished and theatrical in scale. From the shark sequences and underwater shots to the flooded buildings, everything looks surprisingly realistic and adds to the film’s atmosphere.

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Another strong aspect is the performances. Phoebe Dynevor delivers a compelling performance as Lisa, a pregnant woman desperately trying to keep herself and her unborn child alive. Her portrayal effectively captures fear and desperation. Whitney Peak also does a commendable job as Dakota, a character battling anxiety while trying to survive the chaos around her. The foster siblings, played by Dante Ubaldi as Will, Alyla Browne as Dee, and Stacy Clausen as Ron, also perform well and bring enough sincerity to their roles.

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The film runs for just 86 minutes, which sounds short on paper, but it can feel longer while watching, and that is not necessarily a good thing. Despite the strong visuals, performances, and an immersive background score, the biggest weakness lies in the script. The audience never fully develops an emotional connection to the characters, making it harder to truly care whether they survive. The screenplay could have spent more time building that emotional attachment before throwing them into life-or-death situations, though that likely would have increased the runtime.

That said, Thrash works well as a casual background watch. You can jump into the film at almost any point without feeling lost, and it doesn’t demand your full attention to follow the story.

Thrash Trailer

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