Warning: Full spoilers ahead for Agent from Above Season 1

Agent from Above is a Taiwanese supernatural thriller that has topped Netflix charts since its April 2, 2026 release. The story follows Han Chieh, who is enlisted as a divine agent for the Third Crown Prince. Along his journey, Han Chieh faces obstacles, both human and supernatural, that test him at every turn. Here’s a quick look at the show’s ending.

Agent From Above Season 1 Ending Explained

Wu Tien-chi becomes a full vessel for the Demon King Vasavatti, the force that the Third Crown Prince banished from the mortal realm a thousand years ago. Vasavatti had a plan in place: he manipulated Tien-chi, orchestrated ritual killings, and used each one to build a portal into the human world.

Han Chieh’s battle with Tien-chi is a stunning visual spectacle with weapons and demons unleashed on both sides. When Han Chieh is on the brink of death after his heart is ripped out by Tien-chi, the Third Crown Prince descends into Han Chieh’s body and fights the remaining battle, thus defeating Vasavatti again.

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What Happens In The Finale Of Agent From Above Season 1?

Vasavatti’s use of Yeh Tzu was strategic. She was merely a pawn, as she was suffering from blood cancer and was also close to Han Chieh. Vasavatti planned to harvest a demonic rival with Yeh Tzu as a vessel. He intended to offer it to Han Chieh in exchange for becoming the Demon King’s apprentice. But Han Chieh refuses the deal. The Third Crown Prince offers a golden liver to Han Chieh to save Yeh Tzu’s life.

But unfortunately, Yeh Tzu passed away a few months later when the cancer worsened. Han Chieh does not regret his decision with the Third Crown Prince, as Yeh Tzu was happy in her final moments.

Han Chieh’s debt to the Third Crown Prince was never a debt. He was never enslaved but was only being tested.

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In the final scene, an unidentified figure is seen drawing ritual patterns inside a warehouse and using the same symbols the Demon King’s followers used. A demonic creature is summoned and sent after an unknown target. We know that this unidentified figure is not Vasavatti, but the figure could be working for Vasavatti or someone similar.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Agent From Above?

As of this writing, Netflix has not confirmed a season 2 for Agent from Above. The events of season 1 are wrapped up well in the finale, and the post-credit scene signals that the show is far from done. If Agenta from Above is renewed, we can expect a new threat to Han Chieh and also a new chapter in his life as a medium.

Agent From Above Trailer

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