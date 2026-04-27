Summer House’s spin-off, In The City, is set to premiere on May 19, 2026, at 9 pm ET as a two-hour event following the Summer House season 10 finale. Each new episode will stream the very next day on Peacock, and the spinoff features three Summer House cast members. Read on for more.

In The City Season 1: Meet The Key Characters & Their Storylines Ahead Of The Premiere

Starting off, we have three Summer House alums. Amanda Batula is busy trying to find balance in her life after her marriage to Kyle ended. On the other hand, Kyle Cooke is under immense financial pressure as he tries to keep his business going amid his marriage ending.

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Lindsay Hubbard is ready to take on the world as a single mother and is trying to rebuild the life she wants on her terms while fulfilling her duties as a mother and finding space to date again.

Georgina Ferzli is a dermatologist and medical director, with plans to launch her skincare line in the near future. She is trying to balance things as a single mother after her split, but it’s not going to be easy to manage such complications.

Yvonne Najor is a former marketing vice president, while Nick Barber is a furniture entrepreneur. The two may be happy together, but issues about having kids cause big cracks.

Whitney Fransway is a former model and social media influencer who lives with her boyfriend, Kenny Martin, a real estate investor-venture capitalist. But while there is love between the two, a mismatch begins showing as Kenny grapples with grief after losing his mother. Will they be able to hold on?

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Danielle Olivera’s and Eoin Heavey’s romance is moving at a fast, heavy pace, but his hotel tech startup and her dynamic with Lindsay create friction. How they fare under pressure remains to be seen. Gavin Moseley is the owner of several successful bars and is key to the social party scene.

His commitment issues are no secret to his friends, but when cracks appear in their friendship, will he be able to fix it? Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin are happily married but are beginning to feel the pressure of having kids. Is this situation going to help them figure out if their future vision aligns or not?

Katie Arundel is Amanda’s childhood best friend and one of the few people who openly challenge Kyle. But Katie’s friendship with Danielle may cause friction between her and Amanda. After all, it’s no secret, and Amanda and Danielle are rarely on the same page. How exactly will Katie navigate this?

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