The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Alex and Stephanie growing closer. On the other hand, Sarah chastised Xander. Brady was left enraged on Marlena’s behalf. Kristen slapped EJ after a tense encounter. And then last but not least, Sophia waited for Kristen’s further instructions.

From bonding and questions to good news and revenge, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 27, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Gabi accepting Philip’s proposal. How will this change things? Liam rebuffs Ari’s advances. Sophia baits Holly. Is she taking too many risks? When Brady and Stephanie have a friendly competition, what will it lead to? Joy surprises Alex. How will he react?

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Chad offers to help Marlena. But will she accept it? EJ vents to Cat. Abe urges Theo to decline getting involved with Stefano’s will reading. What choice will he make? When Alex delivers unexpected news to Stephanie, is it about the baby? Up next, Joy and Jeremy question each other’s motives.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

EJ and Johnny bond. Will this bridge the gap between the father and the son? Chanel opens up to Lani. Is she about to get some advice from her? Alex asks Sarah for a favor. How will she respond? Jeremy misreads a moment with Stephanie. Elsewhere, Kristen pushes Sophia to take action.

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Brady delivers good news to Marlena while Kayla comforts Stephanie. Sarah preps Chanel for her mammogram. How will it fare? Johnny tries to get through to Sophia. Meanwhile, Shawn shows off in front of Jada.

Friday, May 1, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sarah supporting Chanel. Up next, Javi realizes Johnny’s in trouble. How will he react? Brady and Jada search for Sophia. But will they find her in time? Tate tries to lift Holly’s spirits. Is it going to work? And then last but not least, Kristen gets her revenge.

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