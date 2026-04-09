Summer House has enjoyed significant success over the years and is airing its milestone 10th season on Bravo TV. Amid the drama among the cast members, a spinoff of the show is set to air. In The City focuses on the lives of New York City residents, and 3 Summer House stars are a part of it.

Expect drinks, drama, gold, accusations, tears, gifts, adulting, swearing, lies, prenups, friendship issues, and big questions. Ruined romances and doubtful decisions are a regular part of these lives, and fans get a glimpse of the chaos that transpires. Here’s what we know about the spinoff series.

In The City Season 1: Premiere Date & Cast Details Of Series

Season one of In The City premieres on May 19, 2026, at 9 pm ET, with a two-hour crossover event following the Summer House season 10 finale. Each new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

As for the cast, Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula will be featured in it. Danielle Olivera, Andrea Denver, Eoin Heavey, Lexi Sundin, Yvonne Najor, Nick Barber, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel will be joining.

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In The City Season 1: What We Know About Summer House Spinoff Show

The filming of In The City took place in fall 2025, right after season 10 of Summer House. Fans can expect “bombshell moves, girls’ nights, rocky relationships,” and more as the cast members navigate life and possibly one of “the biggest transitions of their lives” while figuring life out one step at a time.

As the group deals with marriage, kids, separations, and parenthood, as well as “reinvention and the reality of growing up without growing apart,” things get fun, harsh, bitter, tense, and chaotic. But will the friends be able to hold on amidst the turbulence, or are washouts on the menu for most of them soon?

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One of the key parts of the trailer is the end of Amanda and Kyle’s marriage and how their publicized wedding did not lead to their happily-ever-after. The aftermath of their separation has led to a lot of drama between them.

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