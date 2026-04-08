When Eric Kripke’s The Boys debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, it felt like a much-needed breath of fresh air in an already crowded, near-saturated superhero genre. Its core idea, which posited that the world’s most powerful superheroes might not be as well-intentioned as they appear, was both bold and original.

As a result, the show became an instant hit among streaming audiences. So, the anticipation around the fifth and final season is naturally sky-high. Now, the fifth and final season is set to launch today on Prime Video, and the critics’ ratings are already in. Read on to find out The Boys Season 5’s Rotten Tomatoes score and how it compares to the previous four seasons.

The Boys Season 5 vs. Seasons 1-4: Rotten Tomatoes Scores Comparison

At the time of writing, the fifth season of The Boys holds a stellar 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, let’s see how it compares to the first four seasons:

The Boys Season 1: 85% The Boys Season 2: 97% The Boys Season 3: 98% The Boys Season 4: 92%

Based on the above ratings, Season 3 remains the highest-rated installment, with a 98% score. Season 5 is currently tied with Season 2 at 97% and is ahead of Season 4 and Season 1. However, since Season 5 is still ongoing, its score may fluctuate as more reviews are added.

The Boys Season 5 – Episodes Release Schedule

Here are the release dates for all episodes of The Boys Season 5 on Prime Video:

Episodes 1 & 2 : April 8, 2026

: April 8, 2026 Episode 3: April 15, 2026

April 15, 2026 Episode 4: April 22, 2026

April 22, 2026 Episode 5: April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026 Episode 6: May 6, 2026

May 6, 2026 Episode 7: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Episode 8: May 20, 2026 (Series Finale)

What Is The Plot Of The Boys Season 5?

Picking up after the events of Season 4, the fifth season is set in a dystopian world where Homelander now rules the nation, and multiple members of The Boys are set to be executed. However, Billy Butcher is still on the run and is determined to eliminate all supes, including Homelander (Antony Starr), with the supe-killing virus. Meanwhile, Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to rescue Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Hughie (Jack Quaid).

The Boys Season 5 – Official Trailer

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