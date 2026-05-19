As The Boys gears up for its highly anticipated series finale, Blood and Bone, premiering on May 20, 2026, fans are revisiting the show’s most unforgettable episodes. Over five seasons, the brutal battle between Hughie Campbell, Billy Butcher, and Homelander has delivered shocking betrayals, emotional devastation, and explosive action.

Before the final showdown begins, these ten episodes are essential rewatches that capture the chaos, violence, and twists that made The Boys one of television’s boldest series.

1. Herogasm: The Most Explosive Battle In The Boys History

Season 3, Episode 6 remains the show’s most outrageous and unforgettable chapter. Butcher, Hughie, and Soldier Boy confront Homelander during the infamous Herogasm event, leading to one of the most brutal superhero fights ever seen on television. Packed with chaos, violence, and shocking spectacle, this episode pushed the series to new heights.

The Boys Season 3, Episode 6 ‘Herogasm’ is one of the best episodes in the entire serious and was released 2 years ago today. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/sHalRIxVY4 — Zero (@zerowontmiss) June 24, 2024

2. What I Know: Season 2 Finale Changes Butcher & Homelander Forever

Season 2, Episode 8 (finale) masterfully ties together every major storyline while delivering devastating emotional consequences. Ryan’s powers leave Stormfront critically injured, but Butcher makes the painful decision to protect Ryan, and Homelander’s growing connection with his son sets the stage for darker conflicts ahead.

3. Season Four Finale: Homelander’s Political Coup Reaches Full Power

Season 4’s explosive finale brings political warfare, personal betrayals, and shocking deaths to a breaking point. Butcher’s ruthless actions, Victoria Neuman’s death, Ryan’s devastating choice, and Homelander’s growing national control leave the world in complete chaos heading into the final season.

‘THE BOYS’ Season 4 finale is titled ‘Assassination Run’. pic.twitter.com/IP4DIv4ssO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 4, 2023

4. You Found Me: The Season 1 Finale That Changed Everything

The first season finale delivered one of the show’s biggest twists when Homelander revealed that Becca Butcher was alive and raising his son. This shocking discovery completely transformed Butcher’s mission while exposing Vought’s darkest secrets and reshaping the emotional core of the series.

‘The Boys’ S1, EP.8 — ‘You Found Me’ Such a great finale. A really shocking, high-stakes episode that masterfully pivots the series toward a darker, more complex second season. This season was so damn good, one of the best comic show first impressions of all time. Just class. https://t.co/k0GTqiycY0 pic.twitter.com/DCkAuxuPA9 — Hunter ♉︎ 🇻🇪 (@Jv1i3n_) February 24, 2026

5. Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men: The Whale Scene Fans Never Forgot

This episode 8 of season 3 perfectly blends absurd dark comedy with brutal violence, featuring the infamous whale collision scene that became instantly iconic. Beyond the madness, Stormfront’s dangerous political ambitions and the growing instability of The Boys add deeper stakes to the chaos.

Butcher with the iconic Crowbar in #TheBoys series finale pic.twitter.com/sYKhmM9GiZ — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) May 17, 2026

6. Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker: The Congressional Massacre That Shocked Fans

Season 2, Episode 7 builds intense suspense as Butcher attempts to expose Vought, only for Victoria Neuman’s shocking head-explosion massacre to destroy everything. The episode also deepens Ryan’s manipulation by Homelander and Stormfront, pushing every major storyline toward collapse.

7. Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed: Soldier Boy’s Secret Changes The Series

This major Season 3 episode 7 delivers one of the biggest twists in The Boys when Homelander discovers Soldier Boy is his biological father. Combined with Butcher’s traumatic past and Hughie’s dangerous Temp V dependency, the episode becomes a crucial turning point.

The Best Trailer for The Boys pic.twitter.com/eX4K5eZNfo — The Beyond Reporter (@BeyondReporter_) May 9, 2026

8. Glorious Five-Year Plan: Soldier Boy’s Arrival Shifts The Entire War

In Season 3 episode 4, Soldier Boy’s long-awaited debut changes the power balance of the series as Butcher and Hughie begin using Temp V to fight Supes directly. The mission to Russia, Kimiko’s life-altering injuries, and rising rebellion within The Seven make this episode a fan favorite.

After a full rewatch, here is my favorite episode from each season of The Boys Season 1 – The Name of the Game (Ep 1)

Season 2 – What I Know (Ep 8)

Season 3 – Glorious Five Year Plan (Ep 4)

Season 4 – We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here (Ep 3) pic.twitter.com/ZCwr62D99y — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) July 27, 2024

9. Wisdom of the Ages: Homelander’s Darkest Psychological Breakdown

This chilling Season 4, episode 4, explores Homelander’s horrifying return to the Vought lab where he was raised. His violent revenge against those who experimented on him reveals the full extent of his instability, while Hughie and Starlight face deeply personal emotional crises.

If ya start a binge or rewatch now with one episode per day, you’ll make it through all 32 hours of Seasons 1 – 4 in time for the final season premiere. Or, you could watch this handy dandy refresher. Either way, chop chop. pic.twitter.com/x32owr4zUL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 7, 2026

10. Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite Season 5 Episode 1 : The Final Season Begins With Chaos

Season 5’s episode 1 immediately raises the stakes after Homelander’s successful political takeover. With The Boys imprisoned, alliances shattered, and A-Train’s redemption arc delivering one of the season’s strongest emotional moments, the final chapter begins with brutal intensity.

As The Boys prepares to conclude, these episodes serve as the ultimate roadmap to the madness, heartbreak, and bloodshed that defined the series. Rewatching them offers the perfect build-up to what promises to be an unforgettable final battle between humanity and an unchecked superpower.

With The Boys reaching its end, these episodes serve as the perfect reminder of why the show became such a phenomenon. Whether it’s Homelander’s terrifying rise, Butcher’s moral downfall, or Hughie’s evolution from ordinary civilian to key resistance figure, each episode builds toward what promises to be an explosive finale.

Fans looking to prepare for the final showdown should absolutely revisit these unforgettable chapters before Blood and Bone premieres this week.

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