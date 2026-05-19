It’s been nearly seven years since the satirical superhero series, The Boys, starring Karl Urban, Antony Starr, and Jack Quaid, premiered on Prime Video. The show felt like a breath of fresh air when audiences were mostly exposed to films and series based on Marvel and DC comics (not that they were not good). After a long wait, fans will finally get to watch the final episode of The Boys Season 5 on May 20, 2026.

Although the latest season currently has an audience score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have responded much more strongly, with a stellar 97% score. As viewers are waiting with bated breath for the finale, check out five bold predictions about how The Boys season 5 could potentially end.

(Major Spoilers Ahead For The Boys Season 5)

1. Billy Butcher Beats Homelander But Does Not Kill Him

After The Boys successfully replicate Soldier Boy’s supe-stripping ability using Kimiko, Homelander’s powers are finally taken away. Billy Butcher enters the White House (as seen in the poster), beats Homelander, but does not kill him. Without his powers, Homelander feels vulnerable and totally helpless for the first time, a fate that’s worse than death for him.

This Wednesday, time to knock on the devil’s door. pic.twitter.com/RjRwWKt6YE — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 15, 2026

2. Hughie Kills Billy Butcher

After defeating Homelander, Billy Butcher goes on a violent spree and decides to eliminate every surviving superhero in the world. Hughie, who is already aware of Butcher’s dark past, steps in and kills Butcher, possibly with the help of Ryan, Homelander’s son, who shares a complicated relationship with Butcher.

Hughie s1 Hughie s5 pic.twitter.com/CVeOJ212ls — Vsk (@TheVsk_) May 17, 2026

3. Starlight Brings The Deep To Justice

After the pipeline disaster, the sadistic and selfish superhero The Deep feels threatened by his former allies – marine animals. Starlight, who has long held a grudge against The Deep because of how he took advantage of her, forces him to surrender to the marine animals, who finally brutally kill the superhero.

The Deep has survived another episode. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/ImbhZQZZHs — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) May 6, 2026

4. Which Characters Could Survive After Season 5?

We have a feeling that Homelander, Hughie, Starlight, Kimiko, Soldier Boy, Ashley Barrett, Sister Sage, and Ryan are expected to survive after the end of The Boys Season 5.

Episode 5 is live and all is well in Seven Tower. One of these statements is true, the other absolute bollocks. pic.twitter.com/Ijc8eak9yS — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 29, 2026

5. Which Remaining Characters Could Die In Season 5?

If you’ve seen the show, you already know that A-Train, Black Noir II, Firecracker, President Calhoun, and Frenchie have already died in Season 5. Among the remaining major characters, Billy Butcher, Mother’s Milk, The Deep, and Oh Father might die in The Boys S5.

O episódio 7 da 5ª Temporada de The Boys se chama “The Frenchman, the Female and the Man Called Mother’s Milk” (O Francês, a Mulher e o Homem Chamado Leitinho).

Provavelmente já sabemos o que vai acontecer. pic.twitter.com/6az646dfVt — Lindley | Final Boy 👻 (@jlinzombie) April 30, 2026

What’s The Plot Of Boys Season 5?

Picking up after the events of Season 4, the fifth season is set in a dystopian world where Homelander gains unprecedented political power, and multiple members of The Boys are set to be executed. However, Billy Butcher is still on the run and is determined to eliminate all supes, including Homelander (Antony Starr), with the supe-killing virus. Meanwhile, Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to rescue Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Hughie (Jack Quaid).

The Boys Season 5 – Official Trailer

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Must Read: The Boys Season 5: Five Major Plot Points & Issues That Haven’t Worked So Far

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