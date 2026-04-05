The third installment of XO, Kitty, answered many of the fans’ questions. However, it also left a few new questions in its wake. XO, Kitty premiered on Netflix on April 2, bringing back the dreamy setting of K.I.S.S. and South Korea. Kitty and her friends start a new year as seniors, but their problems continue to unfold. As the group navigates new curveballs in their lives, they come to new revelations that further shape their personalities. XO, Kitty is available to stream on Netflix.

XO, Kitty Season 3 Plot

XO, Kitty season 3 opens with Kitty and her group in their senior year. She has to focus on graduating from K.I.S.S, and also manage her love life. She and Min Ho beat around the bush a little before finally beginning their romance. Yuri loses her wealth, and Dae’s father opens a restaurant. Q and Jin hit a rough patch after Q’s former boyfriend, Marius, comes back into the picture. Kitty’s cousin Jiwon joins K.I.S.S. as an RA, and Eunice launches herself into the spotlight with Min Ho as her manager. But just when things seem to be going as planned for all of them, things take an unexpected turn!

XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending: Do Kitty & Min Ho End Up Together

At the end of XO, Kitty Season 3, Kitty learns to let go of control. All this time, she was a meddlesome creature who often intervened in everyone’s lives and made a mess of things, despite having her best intentions at heart. The issue with Q and Jin also happened because she blurted out Q’s secret. While Q didn’t hold it against her for long, it wasn’t her place to say anything. As she turns 18, she matures into someone who has grown from her past lessons.

Her on-and-off relationship with Min Ho was painful to watch, as they both wanted to be together, but curveballs kept coming their way. With Kitty going to NYU and Min Ho torn between South Korea and LA to pursue a career in music production, it will be quite interesting to see how they manage their adult lives and their relationship.

We don’t know if they will be endgame, but for now, they are together. The finale makes it clear that their connection is genuine. But the real tension isn’t whether they get together; it’s whether they can stay together. XO, Kitty has always ended in ambiguity, and it does so again this time around. Kitty and Min Ho make no promises of spending a lifetime together, as they are both learning to make themselves a priority in their own lives and to build their own space in the world.

What The Ending Means For Kitty’s Journey

As XO, Kitty is a teen drama; it has all the markings of one. Kitty grows from a teen into a young adult as she learns about her behavior and how it might not be best to behave on a whim every time. Min Ho’s and Dae’s decision to pursue careers they want, rather than what their parents wish, reflects the feeling of being at a crossroads at a pivotal age in our lives. Graduating from high school and enrolling in a university is a big decision at 18, especially when our present and our future depend on it.

The teens in XO, Kitty, live a messy yet glamorous life each day. There is drama at every step, and the matter of the heart remains tricky, like a jigsaw with multiple possible fitting pieces. But at the end of the day, they come together to resolve the matters of their hearts and face the world in all its alarming glory. At the end of this season, they held hope and optimism as they prepared for their young adult lives. There lies but one predictable foretelling in all their stories, that no matter the struggles, the end is always sweet. This saccharine-laced optimism is what keeps the audience coming back to the show.

XO, Kitty Season 3: How Do Other Characters Navigate Their Lives?

Lana Condor’s guest role as Lara Jean Covey was a welcome surprise. She was the reasonable voice that Kitty needed to hear when she was at her lowest. It is only natural that Lara Jean stepped in to help Kitty as she, too, faced a teenage romantic dilemma when she had just begun dating Peter Kavinsky. While she didn’t stick around until the finale episode, she proved helpful to Kitty all the time.

Yuri’s family’s downfall from riches to rags shows that things can happen unexpectedly, and that how we face the situation matters most. Despite her new struggles, Yuri manages to get a job and earn accolades in her role as assistant to the leading designer, Yisoo. There are signs that she and Juliana might rekindle their relationship, but there is a lot left to unpack there, as their romance wasn’t an easy story to begin with.

Q and Jin patch up eventually, and Q realizes his mistake of communicating with Marius just because Jin wasn’t available every time. Q’s folly is a lesson to him and to everyone who might face this dilemma: patience and communication are everything. Juliana’s and Praveena’s breakup was amicable, as they both realized that their hearts were not in sync. Eunice’s stepping down from the spotlight highlights the harsh realities of the glitz and glamour that come with being a celebrity. She tried her part, but when the scrutiny and privacy invasion became too much, she stepped down.

Will XO, Kitty Return For Season 4?

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation for a season four of XO, Kitty. However, there is potential for a fourth season of XO, Kitty. With the cast heading to university and making big decisions, there is a lot of story to develop here. The series so far has aligned with the timeline of the TABILB universe, which also focuses on Lara Jean and Peter’s high school years. We only learned about Lara Jean and Peter’s romance after high school through brief mentions in XO, Kitty.

With Min Ho and Dae aiming to pursue music, Yuri having found her footing in fashion design, Q and Kitty heading to college, and Jin starting afresh after losing his track career, there is ample space for season 4 to develop. We can see how this messy group of teens survives in a world that is so far from the dreamy, glamorous world of K.I.S.S.

XO Kitty Season 3 Trailer

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