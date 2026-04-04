It took three years, but Bloodhounds returned to the screen with the same high-octane action sequences and lead characters we had come to adore. Bloodhound’s season 2 was released on Netflix on April 3, 2026, with 7 episodes. It stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, and Rain in pivotal roles. Park Seo-joon makes a cameo, and Choi Si-won is seen in a guest role, along with others. The sequel takes Gun-woo’s and Woo-jin’s stories forward after the events of season 1. In season one of Bloodhounds, Gun-woo and Woo-jin fight against the unjust loan shark firm Smile Capital and its head, Myeong-gil. Gun-woo, who was then just starting out as a professional boxer, is now a well-known and well-trained boxer in season 2. Let’s take a look at how the season progresses.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for Bloodhounds Season 2

What happens in Bloodhounds Season 2?

In Bloodhounds season 2, Gun-woo and Woo-jin face a new nemesis, this time someone who is after Gun-woo for selfish means. The antagonist is Baek-jeong, who is a vicious boxer who runs the IKFC, an underground fight club watched by millions of bitcoin-paying users on the dark web. He wants Gun-woo for a fight and offers him a truckload of money, but Gun-woo refuses, and that’s where things start getting sour.

The makers waste no time in presenting the show’s conflict. The show’s conflict unfolds right from the first episode. While it offers some predictability, the finale’s plot twist was quite stunning. The episodes cleverly plant some foreshadowing, allowing everything to fall into place seamlessly in the finale.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Ending Explained: What happens to Baek Jeong?

As the show progresses, we see that Baek Jeong resorts to all sorts of tactics to get Gun-woo to fight him. From threatening Gun-woo to kidnapping his mother, Baek Jeong makes Gun-woo’s life immensely stressful. When the two eventually face off in the ring, Baek Jeong resorts to violent tactics and surprises with his ambidextrous fighting style. Gun-woo is left severely injured, barely alive, and breathing. But he adapts.

Gun-woo had joined hands with the police to save his mother and arrest Baek Jeong. Baek Jeong flees his arrest and goes into hiding. In order to lure him out, Gun-woo’s rich friend Min-beom puts up a huge prize money for the fight. Baek Jeong and Gun-woo fight again, but in a 2 by 2 match with In-beom and Woo-jin as their respective partners. After this fight, Baek Jeong is arrested by the police. But his transport is intercepted by NIS agents Sin-hyeong (Park Seo-joon in a cameo) and Seul-gi.

The NIS agents take Baek Jeong away and stage an execution. Everyone believes that Baek Jeong is dead. But really, Baek Jeong’s execution is staged. The NIS agents make him give insider information about an illegal drug consignment coming from Thailand. He names the drug lord as Paichit Chaichana.

Baek Jeong is turned into a “bloodhound” by the NIS agents, but he is anything but loyal and honest. This new “bloodhound” is a tool for the justice system to get to the underbelly of the drug trafficking world. Baek Jeong becomes a “bloodhound” out of a sheer need to survive rather than help uproot illegal systems.

A Quick Review of Bloodhounds Season 2

Season 2 of Bloodhounds is more action-heavy than its predecessor. Dialogues speak a lot less than the actions. The makers tried to recreate the magic of season one, where the characters undergo character development that prepares them for any surprises. We see Gun-woo losing his soft side as he grows intense and strict with his resolve to keep his mother safe. Woo-jin becomes a great aide and support for Gun-woo, guiding him everywhere. Baek Jeong, as an antagonist, doesn’t do much except brood and make plans to go after Gun-woo with every possible trick in the book. He is ruthless, sure, but one might say there was a lot of potential to make him more menacing and threatening.

Will there be Bloodhound Season 3?

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix or the show’s makers about a season three for Bloodhounds. However, if we go by the season 2 finale, we can hope there could be a new season with murkier, more dangerous, and international conspiracies. In episode 1 of the show, Woo-jin and Gun-woo wish to go international after the first win. This discussion could foreshadow the next season, as we see in the finale that Baek Jeong provides information about a Thai drug lord. In the finale episode, Gun-woo and Woo-jin are recovering from Baek Jeong’s attacks, and Gun-woo tells Woo-jin that he wants to begin training more intensely. All these signs point to the possibility of a season 3 of Bloodhounds.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Trailer

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