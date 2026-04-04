For an idol who has spent the last decade at the heart of one of K-pop’s biggest acts, Mark Lee’s reason for leaving SM Entertainment is surprisingly personal. Not a fallout. Not a controversy. Not even the usual “pursue solo activities” line. Instead, it begins with a dream he says he has carried since before the fame: walking the streets with just an acoustic guitar. And to bid farewell, Lee shared a picture, a scanned copy of his handwritten goodbye letter, which rapidly became the emotional core of the discussion concerning his departure from NCT after 10 years.

Mark Lee’s Handwritten Letter Reveals the Actual Reason Why He Left

The official statement by SM Entertainment, shared via Weverse and reported by Soompi, read, “After a long period of in-depth discussions with Mark regarding the direction of his future activities and following adequate conversations between both parties, we came to a mutual agreement to conclude his exclusive contract as of April 8. Accordingly, Mark will end all NCT activities, including NCT 127 and NCT DREAM.”

Later, Mark posted a handwritten note that showed a much more personal side. In his letter on Instagram, Mark wrote the following in Korean:

“I know this may feel very sudden to everyone… But in fact, ever since my trainee days—or maybe even before that—I’ve always carried a dream in my heart. I dreamed of traveling around with just an acoustic guitar, busking on the streets, and I loved writing in English so much that I even wanted to become a writer. I was too young to fully understand that dream clearly or picture it perfectly in my head, but because I loved music and the stage, I auditioned in Canada 14 years ago, and at SM, I began my musical journey for the first time as part of NCT.”

But his letter also alludes to the fact that behind the stages and the spotlight, he had been having another dream brewing for 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark (@onyourm__ark)

More Than a Contract Ending, This Feels Like a Return To Self

The timing might coincide with the natural end of his ten-year contract, but his words indicate something far more layered than just exiting the standard contract. Furthermore, Mark also confessed that he took a long time to make this decision and that it was the most appropriate course of action.

His letter read, “I know that announcing a major decision for a new chapter in my life cannot soften—through this one handwritten letter alone—the change that could come as a huge shock and hurt to Czennies who have loved me as ‘NCT’s Mark,’ to Mark fans, and to the general public.”

He also admitted to the emotional impact the news will have on the fans, stating that he is feeling really, really heavy. “That’s why my heart feels so heavy. I think I spent an extremely long time worrying and thinking, over and over again, about what the most mature choice and the best way to go about it would be. I’m so sorry that the result of all those long deliberations has ultimately led to this situation, which may seem so inadequate, and my heart feels very heavy.”

FROM MARK LEE 💌#MARK #마크 “hello, this is mark. hi, czennies… i debuted with nct u on april 9, 2016, and now that it’s april 2026, ten whole years have already passed. during those ten years, so many things happened, we performed on so many stages, and most of all, i think… pic.twitter.com/W0UNtUHwHV — ren (@hyutaesft) April 3, 2026

His Solo Career Buzz May Have Already Indicated A Shift

The other key layer in this exit is timing. As Teen Vogue noted in its report on the exit, Mark had already molded his departure, especially with The Firstfruit, his 2025 album. In hindsight, that project now seems less like a side venture and more like the introductory album of Mark’s solo career. The handwritten letter even poses extremely artistic questions, like: “What is the best dream I can possibly dream? What is the greatest work and purpose I can have, living my life as a person named Mark?”

That language suggests a more personal, introspective body of work in the future, and maybe even outside the structured framework of idol promotions.

What Happens Next for Mark?

As reported by Soompi, SM stated that NCT 127 and NCT Dream will proceed with revised lineups, while Mark is set to take the company’s “new leap forward.” For now, the biggest takeaway from his letter is that Mark Lee is not quitting music. He may just be returning to the version of the music he adored before the world recognized his name.

NCT Dream’s Mark Lee, Renjun and Haechan crying while performing ‘Rainbow’ a few days ago. Now Confirmed to be their Last Performance Together as Mark Lee is leaving the group after 10 years.pic.twitter.com/1fIEwCK4z5 — EMPIRE (@EmpireIX) April 3, 2026

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