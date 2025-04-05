Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri are set to embark on a new chapter of their lives. After over a decade of being under SM Entertainment, the K-pop stars have decided to part ways with the agency. Although, they will continue to be part of Red Velvet. The decision came after their individual contracts expired with the agency. They have decided not to renew their contracts and hopefully will join a new agency to continue their solo activities.

On April 4, SM Entertainment confirmed the news of their departure through an official statement. “We are informing you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have come to an end. The time we spent together with Wendy and Yeri, who—after debuting as Red Velvet—were not only active in group promotions but also as solo artists in various fields, was a great joy for us as well,” the agency wrote [via Soompi].

They added, “We will cherish all the moments we have spent together with them until now, and we will sincerely root for Wendy and Yeri as they make a new start.” However, although SM Entertainment will no longer manage their solo activities, the agency confirmed that they will continue their journey as two important members of the girl group Red Velvet.

SM’s further stated, “As members of Red Velvet, Wendy, and Yeri will be working with us for their group activities, and we ask that you look forward to Red Velvet’s shining journey that will continue to unfold.”

“We sincerely thank you for the unsparing love you have given Wendy and Yeri up until now, and we hope you will give your warm interest to the two members as they embark on new challenges in their respective paths.”

The big announcement came after Yeri sent a series of messages addressing fans on her paid subscription messaging service. She wrote, “Tomorrow morning, a piece of news concerning me and my agency will be released… “I just wanted to tell you guys first rather than have you see it in an article and be surprised, so I came to you first! So, what I mean to say is, my love for you will not change!”

Following her messages, fans have been anticipating her departure from SM Entertainment. Many have also thanked her for telling them in advance. However, some netizens were shocked to see them leave the company. On theqoo, an online forum community, one user wrote, “I listened to your songs well! I hope the other three will continue to promote even if it’s not all five.”

Another person was surprised to see Wendy leave, emphasizing that the company supported her well during her solo activities under them. “Wendy is leaving too? What a surprise…,” the individual wrote.

so proud to know that yeri loves red velvet but she loves herself more 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/g84HyGQ7vI — nana🥕 (@yerivese) April 4, 2025

wendy is actively looking for a company that will allow her to keep promoting with red velvet. please never doubt these girls’ love for the group ever again pic.twitter.com/xpIfGmjY2n — nina (@revelhag) April 4, 2025

Meanwhile, following Wendy and Yeri’s departure, the remaining three Red Velvet members, Seulgi, Irene, and Joy, will continue their journeys with SM. The three of them renewed their individual contracts in August 2023, February 2024, and January 2025, respectively. Wendy debuted as a member of the girl group in August 2014 when she joined SM Entertainment. A year later, Yeri joined the lineup.

