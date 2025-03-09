In February 2025, Red Velvet’s Seulgi first stirred curiosity about her comeback when the covers of her solo debut album, 28 Reasons, were inverted across Korean music streaming platforms. A few days later, the news of her comeback with a second mini-album was announced. Seulgi will make a comeback on March 10, 2025, with her second mini album Accidentally on Purpose.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi releases a video teaser for Baby, not Baby from her upcoming album Accidentally on Purpose

On the midnight of March 7, 2025 (KST), Seulgi released a video teaser for Baby, not Baby, the title track from her upcoming album Accidentally on Purpose. In the short teaser, Seulgi is seen roaming around roads and supermarkets, causing chaos and destruction. She also seems to be arrested or restrained, but she displays a chaotic behaviour nonetheless. The songs gives off an idea that Seulgi might be child-like but she is not so innocent. The music video will be released along with the album on March 10.

Watch the teaser for Seulgi’s upcoming song Baby, not Baby here:

Including the title track, the album will contain five more songs, namely, Better Dayz, Rollin’ (With My Homies), Whatever, Praying and Weakness. The album will feature a heady mix of R&B and Alternative Pop genres along with funk bass and electric guitar for the title track. Seulgi participated in writing the lyrics for Weakness. Themes of friendship, liberty, hope and the lingering feelings of love lost are present in the songs.

Since the album was announced, the singer has been teasing the album through set of vivid images that exhibit a funky and playful vibe aimed in the album. The album comes in different packaging that exudes a grunge, punk and Y2K aesthetic.

Fans eagerly await the album as it comes almost 2.5 years after 28 Reasons.

