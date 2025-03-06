One of the BLACKPINK members, Jennie, is gearing up for her first solo studio album, Ruby. In an interview, she talked about her career so far, dropped some spoilers for her fans about her upcoming projects, and shared whether she has any further plans regarding acting in the near future.

The K-pop idol who began her musical career with the girl band BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, also tried acting. She was seen in the series The Idol featuring Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd. Many appreciated her efforts to put herself out there and debut in an American drama series. In contrast, others criticized her for wearing bold outfits and speaking raunchy dialogues in the show.

In the preview of the upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show shared on March 2, 2025, featuring Jennie, the host read out a few fan questions and requests to the singer. One of the questions was about Jennie’s dancing skills. The fan praised her dance choreography in Mantra and asked if they could look forward to more dancing numbers in the future. To that, Jennie said, “There’s definitely more dancing.” When she was further asked to show some moves from one of the tracks, she made an L-shape gesture with her hands, mimicking the sign for photography. The K-pop idol also mentioned that each song has a deeper connection to her life.

In the same episode, Jennie was asked about her plans regarding acting. To this, the idol-turned-actress shared that her fans would most definitely see her act more in the future, but right now, she is focusing on her music more than anything. She further stated that at the moment, her whole concentration is putting together her entire album. When asked if she has any dream role, the BLACKPINK star explained that she was so invested in music production over the last one and a half years that she had no energy to think about anything related to acting.

In another segment of the conversation, when Jennie was asked to choose her favorite aspect of being a K-pop idol between singing, dancing, or performing, she decided something quite different. Even though she loved to perform in her initial days, after venturing into the music production zone, she discovered a newfound love for studio work. With the support of new and talented collaborators, music production has become her most loved aspect.

Jennie is all set for her new album, Ruby. Her recent track ExtraL with Doechii is already garnering a lot of views and love from the audience. Would you like to see Jennie in films or shows in the future? Let us know.

