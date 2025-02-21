Jennie, who debuted in 2016 with the girl band BLACKPINK, along with Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, has made her comeback with a music video, ExtraL, in collaboration with Grammy-winner Doechii. However, while her fans have gone gaga over the video, the singer has also garnered attention for her sexy appearance. She shocked the netizens with the trending look.

The BLACKPINK member has never been afraid to show off her toned abs and curves in risque outfits or follow sexy fashion trends. A few days back, at a Channel event, she wore a gorgeous outfit featuring a powder-blue bralette and black pants, which she paired with a dramatic feather-embedded cape.

Jennie did it again in her latest music video, ExtraL with Doechii. The song has dropped, and while her fans enjoy the track’s melody and rap, they cannot stop gushing about her fashion choices in the music video. In the clip, she can be seen sporting a maroonish-red bralette underneath a beige pantsuit featuring an oversized blazer. On the other hand, Doechii also rocked a similar look to Jennie.

Before the song could drop, the singers posted a teaser, and netizens couldn’t get enough of how good Jennie looked, so they flooded X (previously known as Twitter) with their opinions. One wrote, “JENNIE THE OUTFIT GAG.” Another one stated, “JENNIE OH MY GOD????” Another user commented, “Hahahahaha Jenni with a swag!!!” A few congratulated the singer for releasing a song after a long time. Others called her “Hot,” and another user even said red suits her the best.

Red is really suit her ❤️‍🔥 — J (@erjecloud) February 21, 2025

However, the look even sparked shocking reactions from social media users. One such user commented, “I know she has the goal of showing her b**bs, and that’s so sweet of her, tbh, we love it nini.” People have been showering love on the song and music video since it was released.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has announced its world tour after a long hiatus and recently confirmed the dates and places in a new update, leaving the BLINKs super excited. Jennie has excelled in the music industry and made her name in the acting industry after appearing in the drama series Idol, which starred Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Hits Back At Journalist Trying To Get A Reaction By Mentioning Other Members’ Success: “Real Family Down To My Bones”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News