Paris Fashion Week autumn/winter 2025 has begun at the Musée du Louvre in the City of Light, and several stars have been attending the event. On March 4, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also made an appearance. Ever since she stepped onto the DiorAW25, her looks have sparked strong reactions from netizens. The K-pop idol stunned everyone with her fashion affair and turned heads wherever she went, be it a day event or a night.

We cannot stop but gush over her beauty and fashion sense. The idol-turned-actress knows what looks best on her and is known for always putting her best fashion foot forward. Now, as we decode her lookbook from day to night at the Paris Fashion Week events, scroll ahead to know more.

Many interior photos and videos from the Paris Fashion Weeks have been surfacing all over the internet, raising anticipation and excitement among people. However, after a long wait, Jisoo finally appeared with the PR manager at Dior Couture, Mathilde Favier. The Flower songstress wore a white corset top with full sleeves and ruffle detailings and paired it with a black skirt that featured tulle ruffle from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s brand new collection. She completed the look with a soft, minimalistic makeover with pink-tinted lips and teamed the whole look with a DIOR mini bag and black boots.

As she made an entrance, her fans started to sing ‘Earthquake’ (her new song), and she was seen dancing along with them. After Jisoo’s appearance, people started to share and reshare pictures and videos on X (previously known as X), commenting on how beautiful she looked at the event. One of them wrote, “Dior Princess has arrived!” Another fan exclaimed, “The main event, Kim Jisoo is here.”

Dior global ambassador JISOO led the charge of #StarsinDior at the just-ended #DiorAW25 show in Paris https://t.co/ugTJ0cI8az, providing a hint of what awaited on the runway with her outfit from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s brand new collection. pic.twitter.com/EBSaq0LYqz — Dior (@Dior) March 4, 2025

The main event, Kim Jisoo is here 🥰 JISOO ATTENDS DIOR PFW#JISOOxDiorAW25 pic.twitter.com/07QrYN3Xed — JJ (@official_jensoo) March 4, 2025

Dior Princess has arrived! JISOO ATTENDS DIOR PFW #JISOOxDiorAW25 pic.twitter.com/9pc55HGe98 — FOREVER KIM JISOO (@ForeverKimJisoo) March 4, 2025

Cut to the night event: Jisoo attended the Grand Dîner Du Louvre, looking absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. She opted for a beautiful black strapless gown that featured a sweetheart neckline, a small bow at the back, and a massive trail. The outfit hugged her curves like a glove. The K-pop singer looked glamorous, elegant, and alluring. She went for a stunning diamond and sapphire-studded neckpiece.

For makeup, Jisoo kept it minimalistic as she wanted her outfit and jewelry to do the talking. She completed it with a glowy base, blushed cheeks, highlighted high points of her face, soft winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, and a peachy pink glossy lip shade. For the hairstyle, she chose to keep it side parted in soft curls, giving a retro vibe.

#JISOO looks so MAGNIFICENT arriving at the Grand Dîner Du Louvre 🤯✨️ pic.twitter.com/J8tfRnruZW — ‘ (@sunnysunlisa) March 5, 2025

Apart from Jisoo, many A-listers walked down the red carpet, including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Victoria and David Beckham, and others. Well, what are your thoughts about Jisoo’s lookbook from Paris Fashion Week?

