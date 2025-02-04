When it was first revealed, the romance between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper surprised many, but they have grown stronger despite the criticism. Their pairing has been described as odd, and their 21-year age difference has been a massive no for netizens and fans.

Regardless, not only are they happy together, but their daughters also hang out together and have formed a good bond. A new report has suggested that the two are even open to starting a family together despite their romance being only slightly over a year old. Here’s what we know about it.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s Daughters & Parenthood Bringing Them Together

According to Life & Style Magazine, Gigi and Bradley’s romance thrives because of their love and adoration for their daughters. “Bradley has a property very close by, they are able to do play dates with the girls first to get them comfortable with each other,” a source told the portal, and even though his daughter is a few years older, they get along well together.

For the unversed, Bradley shares daughter Lea De Seine with model Irina Shayk, while Gigi shares daughter Khai with singer and star Zayn Malik. A previous report has described the relationship between Gigi and Bradley as fun and claimed they were attracted to each other despite their busy lives and careers. The media portal called both of them very dedicated parents.

The insider stated, “They really cater to the kids when they’re all together” which “might annoy someone if they don’t have kids, but in their case it aligns so well.” The source claimed the two “have the same really hands on and gentle parenting style” and this has only brought them closer together.

Have Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Been Thinking Of Having Kids Together?

Another insider alleged, “Bradley has already determined he is going to ask Gigi to marry him” and claimed that the couple have “discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship.” They are supposedly committed to each other and believe it is only a matter of time before they take things forward.

“They both want more kids, so this is a good chance to test the waters and if you ask a lot of their friends it’s only a matter of time before they do take that next step,” the source concluded about their blossoming romance. The two have recently been spotted attending American football games. She supports his passion and joy as he watches his favorite team play.

For those unaware, they sparked dating rumors back in October 2023 and have since been spotted in public several times despite initially keeping things low-key. With time, they seem to have grown comfortable.

