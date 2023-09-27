Paris Fashion Week 2023 is here to bring the best of glamour with a dash of drama. The Spring-Summer 2024 week that kicked off on September 25 runs until October 3, and will see A-listers including models and celebrities taking it to the runway to deliver their catwalk performances.

The gala event has begun on a high note with many celebrated designers displaying the best of their craft, dropping their stunning collections from ace brands including Dior, Germanier, Saint Laurent, and more. The Monday evening was a lit affair with many celebrities from across the globe gracing the event with their fashion-forward outing.

Those who brought glory to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week include Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Supermodel Barbara Palvin, Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega, Queen’s Gambit’s Anna Taylor-Joy, and superstar Kate Moss. Scroll below as we decipher their look for the night for you.

Emma Mackey

The Sex Education star was seen in a risque see-through black top, tucked into a black maxi skirt. She layered the outfit with a maxi coat over her shoulders, rounding off the look with patent black boots.

Emma Mackey at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/SocVCxavF1 — Emma Mackey Daily (@emmatmackeys_) September 26, 2023

Jenna Ortega

Our favourite Wednesday Adams added a pinch of glamour to her signature black look by trading it for navy blue, serving a huge fashion moment at Paris Fashion Week. Her look included a cinched waist blazer, a pleated maxi skirt, and a sheer knitted base layer top which allowed a peek into her bra. Jenna Ortega further embraced the dark academia with her lace-up boots.

the wink 🫠 pic.twitter.com/7bC2jqI7RT — jenna ortega sp (@jennaospain) September 26, 2023

Baraba Palvin

Barbara was her gorgeous self as she flaunted another all-black look in a leather mini skirt with furry details that was teamed with a sheer blouse with a bow. The entire look was further elevated by knee-high boots.

NEWS || #BarbaraPalvin attend the ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week (Sep/26/23) 😍 📸 GettyImages pic.twitter.com/ChZk7H0Enq — Barbara Palvin Sprouse – source (@thebarbsangel) September 26, 2023

Kate Moss

We cannot even begin to fathom the power Kate Moss holds and brought to the table during her appearance at the fashion event. Kate looked stunning in a three-piece satin suit in a black midi skirt with a matching blazer, teamed with a daring ivory neck top with a plunging neckline.

kate moss attends the saint laurent ss24 show in paris. pic.twitter.com/gJxrAv3wmc — maría (@MOSSYVIBES) September 26, 2023

Anna Taylor-Joy

The Queen’s Gambit fame was dressed for the night in a leather belted jacket with tailored shorts, and black stilettos. She further added shades to her outfit making it a 10 on 10 look.

The lethal amount of cunt in this look. Anna Taylor-Joy omg pic.twitter.com/L5z33B2SBl — IC SAMA (@omidan_Ifemint) September 27, 2023

Robbert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was a sight to behold in a light tan suit. The star underneath wore a crisp baby pink shirt that fitted his tanned physique.

Robert Pattinson for Dior. pic.twitter.com/MHUdl3Ldxw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 26, 2023

Which one is your favourite look of the Paris Fashion Week 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: When Amber Heard Donned A Sheer Top Flashing Her N*pples Walking On The Road For Everyone To Get Shocked With Her Impeccable Fashion Game, Giving Zero F*cks About Anyone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News