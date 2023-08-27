Johnny Depp, who has dated several high-profile women in Hollywood, recently made headlines for a bizarre reason that he was apparently dating The Wednesday star Jenna Ortega who is 40 years younger than him. The two got linked after the two were spotted filming a new project. But are they really dating? Scroll down to know the scoop.

Johnny Depp, on the work front, has not signed any big role and is currently busy with musical gigs for his band Hollywood Vampires. On the other hand, Jenna Ortega was last seen in the movie Scream VI. She is also gearing up for the second season of Netflix’s The Wednesday.

According to Fandom Wire, the rumours of Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega dating started after a post on Reddit linked them together after they were spotted filming for a project that is no longer in production now. It was also reported that Depp and Ortega might be seen together in Beetlejuice 2 but that is also not happening anymore. However, new reports have claimed that Depp and Ortega might share the screen space in a four-part documentary series based on Tim Burton.

Take a look:

The news soon reached out to Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp and they soon cleared the air that nothing of that sort has happened. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ortega shared a screenshot of an article that claimed she was dating Johnny Depp and wrote, “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone” while adding a facepalm emoji and a hashtag #FakeNews.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star via his team released an official statement which read, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Jenna Ortega earlier spoke about her love life saying she was too busy with work. “Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out.”

She added, “And also being that vulnerable with someone having to get to know someone that well having someone see you for all you are. My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

