Several Hollywood celebrities have dealt with the problems that come with being famous. Kristen Stewart, who always manages to make headlines thanks to her being upfront, once shed light on the same, saying that her life changed drastically after finding fame and that her appearance got mocked in public. Scroll down to know the details.

Kristen Stewart shot to fame with the Twilight franchise which also starred her former lover Robert Pattinson. She is also known for movies like Spencer, Personal Shopper, Panic Room, and Into The Wild, among a few others.

Speaking of fame, Kristen Stewart, in 2012, as per MTV, said, “You can Google my name and one of the first things that comes up is images of me sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe with my ex-boyfriend and my dog.” While recalling the moment she realized her life changed, Stewart continued, “It was [taken] the day the movie came out. I was no one. I was a kid. I had just turned 18.” She further stated, “In [the tabloids] the next day it was like I was a delinquent slimy idiot, whereas I’m kind of a weirdo, creative Valley Girl who smokes pot. Big deal.” She concluded, “But that changed my daily life instantly. I didn’t go out in my underwear anymore.”

Kristen Stewart then spoke about the poses she gets ridiculed for in pictures. “If I took perfect pictures all the time, the people standing in the room with me, or on the carpet, would think, ‘What an actress! What a faker!’” said the Hollywood A-lister.

The Spencer star added, “That thought embarrasses me so much that I look like sh*t in half my photos, and I don’t give a f*ck. What matters to me is that the people in the room leave and say, ‘She was cool. She had a good time. She was honest.’ I don’t care about the voracious, starving sh*t eaters who want to turn truth into sh*t.”

In the same interview, The Twilight Saga star also revealed how she was once bullied for not shaving her legs. “Look at a picture of me before I was 15. I am a boy. I wore my brother’s clothes, dude,” said Stewart.

The actress added, “Not like I cared that much, but I remember being made fun of because I wasn’t wearing Juicy jeans. I didn’t even think about it. I wore my gym clothes. But it’s not like I didn’t care that they made fun of me. It really bothered me. I remember this girl in sixth grade looked at me in gym and was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s disgusting- you don’t shave your legs!”

