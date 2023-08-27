One of the most loved actor across the globe is Chris Evans who has established himself as the most disciplined Superhero of all times, Captain America. The Actor over the years after gaining the limelight has proven why he deserves to be amongst the Greenest of the green flags and the way he treats people in the real world is the cutest thing. One such video from the Oscars is going viral, and you must all watch it this weekend to feel good.

Chris is a true gentleman who has been the best of them out there. The handsome man, once even crowned the S*xiest Man Alive has been justifying his title for years and once when he escorted not just Regina King but even Batty White and it is so wholesome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video that is going viral on the Internet is a collage of snippets from various award functions, the first being Regina King winning her Oscar at the Academy Award night. While everyone gave a standing ovation to the actors, the Captain America fame was quick to run and escort the star to the stage to accept the award. The second clip is him doing the same for Batty White.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans when he was announced as the S*xiest Man Alive, while talking to Jimmy Fallon, had said, “So they[friends and people] haze you, and it almost feels like it’s — that’s all that title does is give you a hard time, you know what I mean? Like, nobody on the street’s like, ‘Hey. You know what? You did it.’ No, they’re just busting your balls.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Comedian Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Elaine Cheated On Him With His Bodyguard & Personal Chef? Divorce Rumours Spread Like A Wildfire After Alleged Incident!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News