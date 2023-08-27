Steve Harvey needs no introduction. He is one of the most well-known and beloved hosts, comedians, and actors, who has worked on many reality shows so far. He never fails to bring smiles to his fans’ faces and crack jokes when on stage with a mic in his hand. The TV host has also solved his fans’ problems including their families, but now, he is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. It was recently reported that Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey has cheated on him and filed for divorce, but a new one says it is all fake.

Harvey began his career as a standup comedian in the early 80s and since then, has come a long way. His popularity has no bounds and so does the viewership of the shows he hosts. Since 1981, Harvey has been married thrice and has had seven children. He was first married to Marcia Harvey for four years and later tied the knot with Mary Lee Harvey in 1996. When they parted ways in 2005, the host got married to Marjorie in 2007.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the end of August 26, Steve Harvey was trending on Twitter for two reasons. One was his tweet asking fans to name a comedian that does not make them laugh. The host revealed that it was a step taken by his social media manager for engagement and added that he has fired the person responsible for tweeting such a thing. On the other hand, a new report claimed some setbacks in Steve and Marjorie’s marital life.

The report claimed that Marjorie Elaine Harvey was caught cheating on the Daytime Emmy Award-winning personality with his bodyguard and personal chef. Moreover, following the same, she has filed for divorce and demanded $200 million in settlement. As per Marca, the report is fake and Steve Harvey’s close friend has revealed the same.

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman who says he is Steve Harvey’s friend, recently took to his Instagram handle to claim that the news about his and Marjori’s split is fake. He wrote, “Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically every day and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Prince Ned Nwoko (@princenednwoko)

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Breaks Silence On Whether She Can Beat ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth To Pulp In A Battle: “I Will Be A Smartas*….Muhahaha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News