Michael Mann takes full responsibility for the failure of his film ‘Blackhat’.

The 2015 thriller – starring Chris Hemsworth as a paroled cybercriminal pursuing a hacker stealing data – was a critical and commercial flop and director Michael has admitted that the script wasn’t ready when he started shooting.

Michael Mann told Variety: “It’s my responsibility. The script was not ready to shoot. The subject may have been ahead of the curve, because there were a number of people who thought this was all fantasy. Wrong. Everything is stone-cold accurate.”

One of Michael Mann’s best-known films is the 1995 crime film ‘Heat’ starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Although Michael Mann recently wrote the crime novel ‘Heat 2’, the 80-year-old filmmaker is unsure if he will ever get a chance to turn it into a movie.

He said: “The thing is, I don’t think about mortality. I’m busy. What good would it do me? If I absolutely had to make ‘Heat 2,’ I wouldn’t have got lost in this beautiful story of ‘Ferrari’. And I took two years to write a novel. Fortunately, it became a New York Times No. 1 bestseller. The things I’m into are things that fascinate me and keep me moving forward.

“Don’t misunderstand. I want to make it. But if I don’t, I won’t be incomplete.” Well, his fans will be waiting for it to happen as soon as possible.

