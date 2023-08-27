Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have always supported their kids whether in their good times or even after splitting after marriage. The two Hollywood stars were all out and about when their daughter Shiloh wanted to be known as a boy way back in 2008. Brad Pitt, in one of his earlier interviews, admitted that Shiloh wanted her name changed to John and that she would only respond to this name. Scroll down to know the details.

Angelina Jolie too in a later interview shared that their daughter Shiloh wants to be a boy and that she wants to wear all boys everything. The Tomb Raider star also shared that they even cut her hair like a boy.

According to Hindustan Times, Brad Pitt during his appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2008 shed light on his then two-and-a-half-year-old child Shiloh. “She only wants to be called John,” Pitt told Winfrey adding, “John or Peter, so it’s a Peter Pan thing. So, we’ve got to call her John.” The actor revealed that Shiloh won’t respond to anything but John. Pitt while enacting his interaction with Shiloh recalled, “Shi, do you want -‘ ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just kind of stuff that’s cute to parents, and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.”

Shiloh, since the age of two, has been often spotted with a tomboyish style wearing masculine clothes like shorts, t-shirts, and ties, among other things.

Angelina Jolie in 2010 also addressed how Shiloh wanted to be a boy saying, “She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Shiloh, along with Jolie and Pitt, faced the heat when she attended a red carpet event in a suit dressed like a boy. A magazine around the same time also ran a story “Why is Angelina Turning Shiloh into a Boy?” with many celebrity stylists taking a dig at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for dressing Shiloh like a boy.

