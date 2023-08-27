Kendall Jenner lives up to her reputation as a supermodel; as a result, her sense of fashion is always on point, and she is known for going bold and being an avid believer of free the n*pple notion. She has been often spotted going braless under sheer tops, and she carries herself with utmost confidence. The supermodel once explained her choice to sport such fashion; stick to the end to find out about it.

Recently, she raised the temperature of social media with her racy video clip where she teased her fans by pulling down one side of her high-waisted bikini bottom, showcasing her divinely toned figure. She is having a great time with her BFF Hailey Bieber and others on their girls’ trip, soaking in the sun and dipping in the salty waters.

In 2014, while walking the ramp for Marc Jacobs at the New York Fashion, Kendall Jenner got her breakthrough moment, and she sported a sheer outfit that clearly flaunted her n*pples. In an interview with W Magazine, the supermodel revealed that she liked flaunting her bosom like that. She said, “I think I wasn’t nervous cause I was wearing flats — I was like, ’I can’t fall, there’s no way I can fall.’ And then my tits were out, I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that.”

Talking about her bre*sts being out, Kendall Jenner said, “I was really excited about my t*ts being out, actually.” She continued, “I’m weird, I love my t*ts being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess. I’m young! When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be like, ’I looked good!’”

At present, Kendall Jenner is one of the topmost models in the industry and a top reality TV star who is making headlines in her professional and personal life. She was last seen in The Kardashians Season 3, and its finale took place last month.

