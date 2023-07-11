Marc Jacobs has collaborated with Blumarine.

The 60-year-old fashion designer, who launched the subsidiary line Heaven in 2020, has teamed up with the Italian brand to launch a capsule collection.

The collection, which combines “Italian flair with American streetwear”, features a mix of best-selling items from both brands, including pink camo pint pieces, denim tops and jackets. Every piece can be mixed and matched to create new looks.

Ava Nirui – creative director of Heaven by Marc Jacobs – said: “In my teen and college years, I fell in love with the Blumarine brand and aesthetic — it was the ultimate in feminine, aspirational fashion to me. I remember lusting after Blumarine advertisements. There was something very powerful about the way the brand depicted women, and I felt instantly moved by these images.

“There are so many parallels between Blumarine and Marc Jacobs, then and now, and I think this collection makes total sense for both of us. I love the way Nicola and his team interpreted Marc and the Heaven brand codes in his very Blu way! I’m such a genuine fan of Nicola and his approach to Blumarine, and feel really lucky to have worked with him.”

Nicola Brognano – creative director at Blumarine – added: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this project and had a lot of fun creating this special collection that merges Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs identities. Each piece of the capsule is a gem and truly reflects today’s spirit, balancing ease and coolness in the most feminine and light-hearted way.”

