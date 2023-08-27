Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are two of the biggest names in the Music industry, and after a long wait, the latter has finally released her single track, ‘Single Soon’. They are not only successful pop icons but share a beautiful bond of friendship too, and their fans have witnessed that over the years; so when Gomez’s song came out, Swift couldn’t resist from showing her support for her gal pal. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Selena’s new song came out on Friday, making the weekend for her fans and followers, and it has every bit of amazing. Taylor is currently on her Eras Tour, which was attended by Selena, too, as good friends do, and it is more inspiring when two successful women like them support each other with a pure heart sans toxic competition.

Taylor Swift on Saturday took to the story section of her Instagram to cheer for Selena Gomez as she shared the reel of Sel’s Single Soon track and wrote, “When ur bestie is the bestest” followed by another line saying, “Will be dancing to this forever Methinks”. Taylor’s move supporting Selena has won the hearts of both their fans and many other netizens, as they can’t stop rooting for their friendship.

The news of Taylor Swift sharing Selena Gomez’s track reel has been shared on Twitter by Pop Base, and the comments are just heartwarming.

One of the fans wrote, “they’re the definition of best friend goals tbh”

A second one tweeted, “Mothers supporting each other! Love their friendship so much!”

Another wrote, “love when the girlies love and support each other”

One quipped, “Are there two people more famous than them that are best friends?”

Followed by “Greatest Duo to exist”, “Selena is lucky to have Taylor in her life. Very sweet”, and “I need a friendship like this.”

However, amid all the positivity, there were a few negative comments too like one wrote, “Fake friendship, nothing more”, “Both are old and washed up”, “2 flops,” “PR hashtag bestie Friend in pubilc but never friend irl”, and “She’s using selena again for clout.”

Check out the post here and the reaction as well:

“When ur bestie is the bestest, will be dancing to this forever methinks.” pic.twitter.com/QxnPnZdtfG — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

What are your thoughts on this friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez? Let us know in the comments and also about her new track, Single Soon.

