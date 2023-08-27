Comedian, host, and television presenter Steve Harvey is making headlines for alleged trouble in his marital life. A report claims that the celebrated host’s wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, has cheated on him with his bodyguard, Big Boom, and has even filed for a divorce. While neither Steve nor Marjorie has addressed these rumours, it is difficult to say if any of these is true. However, amid the reports, we must tell you that it was Steve’s bodyguard who played cupid to bring him and Marjorie together, back in 2015.

Harvey is among the most beloved and popular hosts, comedians and actors in the industry. He began his career as a standup comedian and worked his way to reach the pinnacle of success. Since 1981, the host has been married thrice. He tied the knot with Marcia Harvey in 1981 and the duo parted ways in 1984. He was then married for nine years to Mary Lee Harvey from 1996 to 2005. In 2007, he tied the knot with Marjorie.

Steve Harvey has cemented his name in the entertainment industry. Due to his popularity, he has had William Freeman, popularly known as Big Boom, as his bodyguard for decades. Big Boom also doubles as the comedian’s private chef as well as a radio and TV personality. He had been working for Harvey even before the host tied the knot with his wife Marjorie.

As per People, it was William Freeman, aka Big Boom, who brought Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey together in 2005. The duo had known each other for over a decade and when Steve was single again in 2005, his bodyguard suggested he should be with Marjorie. In 2016, Steve recalled, “He told me, ‘Look, the only time I’ve ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now, before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I’m calling her.’”

After they were brought together by Big Boom, the two hit it off and tied the knot in 2007. Now, as per reports, Marjorie was recently caught cheating on Steve Harvey with Big Boom. She has allegedly filed for divorce and demanded $200 million. But, Harvey’s businessman friend has dismissed the rumours claiming that he had a word with the Daytime Emmy winner and there is nothing wrong with their marriage.

