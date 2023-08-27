Several Hollywood celebrities shy away from talking about their privates but it looks like Emma Watson is always willing to share her experiences with the world. The British star, in one of her earlier interviews, spoke about her p*bic hair revealing how she takes care of them. While shedding light on her beauty regime, Emma shared a few quirky beauty secrets, including her p*bic hair. Scroll down to know what exactly she said.

Emma Watson shot to fame with Harry Potter movies and appeared in all eight of them. She is also known for her roles in Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, The Perks of Being A Wallflower and many others.

According to ET Online, while talking about her beauty secrets, Emma Watson shared the product she uses down there. In an interview, she first stated, “I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine.” Emma continued, “There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head.” The actress further shared, “It’s important to me not to edit that out. I’ve been bleaching my top lip since I was 9. I don’t do it very often, but I do it!” Emma then spoke about taking care of her p*bic hair saying, “There’s that, and I use Fur Oil. I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my p*bic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

Emma Watson revealed that she is a big fan of Fur Oil as it softens p*bic hair and clears pores for fewer ingrowns.

Emma Watson did not stop there as she delved further into her beauty regime secrets. “I have a bath every single day of my life,” said the Harry Potter star adding, “And if I can have two or three- amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I’ll take phone conversations in the bath, anything.”

Emma also said she doesn’t want to hide her freckles adding, “The object for me when applying makeup is you should be able to see as much skin as possible,” adding, “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve embraced my freckles much more and I want to be able to see them.”

She continued, “When we were filming Beauty and the Beast, I insisted on keeping my freckles as a part of the movie. There are so many young girls who are going through puberty who really hate having them, so I felt the need to say that I have them and that I think the look of natural skin is beautiful. I didn’t want to get blanked out!”

