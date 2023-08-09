The Harry Potter films – starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, have made up the childhood of many. But do you know there are a lot of secrets filled in them that you may have missed as a kid? Today we are talking about the secret s*x scene in The Prisoner of Azkaban.

In case you missed it, during the end credits of the third HP film, the feet of two members are seen in a compromising position in an alcove. But were they really having s*x? Read on to know more about the scene and what the man in charge has to say about it.

As reported by The Independent, Rus Wetherell – the man in charge of the Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban sequence, spent over 20 days completing the end credit. During one late-night working shift – he was working until 4 am, he saw the nook and decided to add the couple. Talking about the addition, Rus told Huffington Post, “There was an alcove in the artwork, it was kind of like an opportunity to have a couple of students hiding in there.”

He continued, “So I just threw a couple of feet down. It was just something there that was amusing for the adults in the audience, and kids wouldn’t really understand. While Harry Potter fans on Reddit believe it was a Hogwarts couple doing the dirty deed there, Wetherell said the feet were nothing more than a” behind the bike shed “moment.

Saying they weren’t “meant to be any particular character from the movie,” he added, “Maybe it was meant to be Harry, but we’ve all been kids, we’ve all been in school and stuff… It was just a sort of little peck on the cheek.” According to Wetherell, the couple’s feet” are in an embrace “and the two are” not having s*x as everyone says.”

As per the report, the addition of the feet to Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban’s end credit sequence made the final cut because when director Alfonso Cuarón spotted it, he started laughing and” just went nuts “. Wetherell originally suggested doing more with the feet, but Cuarón told him just to leave it. Wetherell stated, “It was just a little light-heartedness and bringing a bit of a smile to people.”

Check out the Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban’s scene in question here:

Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

