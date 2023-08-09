Eminem aka Marshall Mathers, never minces his words when it comes to dissing people. The acclaimed rapper has taken a dig at several high-profile figures in his career spanning more than three decades, Now, in a recent surfaced video of Eminem, the Rap God hitmaker can be seen sharing his blunt views on former President of the United States, Donald Trump. The video, shared by a TikTok user , quickly managed to break the Internet. Scroll down to know the details.

Eminem is one of the biggest rappers ever to hold the microphone. With 11 albums and sales and streams going beyond millions, Eminem is hailed as the greatest emcee. Eminem also made news when he dissed Machine Gun Kelly a few years ago.

Speaking of a recently-surfaced video on Twitter, the clip sees Eminem ripping apart Donald Trump as he says, “Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f*cking leaks.” Eminem adds, “If you are talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand how the f*ck do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f*cking life.” He also added that Trump was brainwashing the public thinking that something great will happen.

Take a look at the video:

Donald Trump Broke Eminem 😂 pic.twitter.com/YTD5k5coOu — Hi-Rez The Rapper (@HiRezTheRapper) August 8, 2023

Continuing his rant against the former POTUS, Eminem says, “I will say this, he talks a good one. And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this sh*t, there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen. Nothing’s happening.”

This is not the first time Eminem got pissed at Donald Trump. The Academy Award-winning rapper called him out during a freestyle cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards over his attitude towards North Korea and his support towards white supremacists.’’ The Grammy-winning rap star dubbed the former president “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Social media users were quick to react to Eminem’s video doing rounds on the Internet. One user claimed, “90’s Eminem is back.” Another shared, “This rant implies that Eminem cares about people. Lol.” One person requested, “Please do a diss track.”

Another shared, “Amazing, impressive. This is concise, piercing insight from @RAZ0RFIST. concerning Donald Trump, his supporters, and Obama Democrats like Eminem.” And, one concluded, “He needs to write a song that conveys what he thinks MAGA needs to hear about Trump.”

