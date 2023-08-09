Game of Thrones has been one of the most iconic shows in pop culture. Even though the show ended in 2019, it is still one hot topic on social media and with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, aka AI, fun experiments with it have been all over the internet. A video has now been going viral with Bollywood celebrities imagined in the show’s titular characters, from Ranveer Singh as Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow, Alia Bhatt as Arya Stark [played by Maisie Williams], Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Daenerys Targaryen, and a lot more. Stick to the end to find out more!

The show featured some of the most graphic s*x scenes and gory bloodshed, which intricately stitched with the story became a massive hit with the audience, and the characters received unimagined fame. Emilia Clarke, aka Khaleesi, is one of the most recognised actors these days, and every member of the GOT cast has a separate fanbase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AI video has been shared on Reddit by Indiasocial, where Bollywood celebrities have replaced Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Cersei, Jamie and Tyrion Lannister in this AI-imagined Game Of Thrones video. The video shows Ranveer Singh as Jon, played by Kit Harrington. At the same time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan perfectly fits as Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys, followed by Aditya Roy Kapur as the Kingslayer Jamie Lannister [played by Nicolaj Coster Waldeau] and Tabu as Lena Headey’s Cersei.

The video also shows Alia Bhatt as Arya Stark, which was originally played by Maisie Williams in this AI-imagined video of Game of Thrones with Bollywood actors. Kiara Advani beautifully fitted the gorgeous Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark, and last but not least, Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister was replaced by the talented Kay Kay Menon.

Netizens showered their reactions to this Bollywood crossover of AI-imagined Game of Thrones video in the comments.

One of the users showing a positive response wrote, “Make it happen”

Another appreciating Tabu’s AI imagination wrote, “Bro Tabu as Cersei is spot on”

While a third one said, “cursed, don’t do it again ever please”

Another with a different opinion wrote, “had us until:- ‘Ranveer Singh as Jon Snow’ that’s where I drew the line”

Followed by one saying, “I banish you to the wall for traumatizing GoT fans with this piece,” another asked, “If Aishwarya is Daenerys Targaryen I’m interested to know gonna be Khal Drogo.”

Check out the video here:

What are your thoughts on this AI-imagined Game of Thrones video? Do you agree with the picks? Let us know in the comments!

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori Feeling Helpless As He’s Always Stinking? Insiders Say, “He’s Dripping In Sweat Head To Toe…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News