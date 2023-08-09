Leonardo DiCaprio might have starred in a movie The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013 but before bringing the wall street chaos to the world, it was Robert Downey Jr who went to the real Wall Street in the ‘90s and a video of the same has recently surfaced online leaving the Internet amused and shocked at the same time. Many have been asking how this video could escape the world of memes for so long. Scroll down to know the details.

Robert Downey Jr, on the work front, has been garnering praises for his work in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy in a lead role. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Robert Downey Jr’s old video, as per a Reddit post, the actor visited Wall Street in the ‘90s as a part of a documentary called The Last Party. The documentary followed the actor giving reports and interviews at the Democratic National Convention in 1992. The video, which has been going viral, sees Robert being in complete shock as he spends some time in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. A visually stunned and amused actor also shares a few harsh words in front of the camera after noticing the chaos at the New York Stock Exchange floor. In the now-viral video, Robert says, “If money is evil, then that building is hell.”

Take a look:

The Iron Man star, in the video, adds, “This the most obnoxious group of money-hungry, low-IQ, high-energy, jack-rabbit, f**kin’ wannabe-bigtime, smalltime s*t-talking, bothersome, irritating, immature motherf**kers I’ve ever had to endure for more than five minutes.”

Social media users were quick to react to the old video of Robert. One user said, “I formed that same opinion after being around business students for four years.” Another stated, “Can you blame him for saying this? Wall Street looks like something that would give me anxiety attacks.”

One person said, “Priceless commentary by Downey at the end. Listen, laugh and weep all at once,” as another chimed in, “Something I always wondered when I saw stock exchange videos like this is how a crowd of men screaming over each other and shaking papers in the air resulted in clear and accurate trades because it just looks like a clusterf**k.”

The next one shared, “How has a meme of this gravity escaped us for so long?” as another added, “He looked confused in the video.” A person claimed, “What he says is true,” as another concluded, “Wow this looks like a fun watch to say the least! What’s the name of the doc?”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Shia LaBeouf Was Shattered After Meeting Steven Spielberg As His Dream Image Of Latter Came Crashing Down, Revealed Not Liking His Films: “He’s Less A Director Than He’s A F***ing Company”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News