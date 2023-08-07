It is indeed a great time to be alive as we recently witnessed an epic box office battle between two of the most awaited movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, respectively. The buzz around the two movies was extremely high as they both had an ensemble cast with celebrated Hollywood actors. While the Barbenheimer fever was real and the clash was also epic, a report predicts that the two might again have a battle at the Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category with Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr.

The two movies have done outstandingly well and have also broken various records. While Barbie starred Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and more, Nolan’s biographical drama had Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and more.

As per a latest report by Variety, Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Gosling are predicted to be in the Oscar race. The two actors have undoubtedly delivered an amazing performance in the two movies and fans and critics have only words of praise for them. While Ryan Gosling played Ken, who strives hard to find his own identity in the Barbieland, RDJ portrayed the role of Lewis Strauss.

While these are only predictions and the Academy Awards are still months away, they are likely to change with more upcoming movies. The top five actors predicted to be in line for the Best Supporting Role (Male) are:

Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon Ryan Gosling for Barbie Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer Charles Melton for May December John Magaro for Past Lives.

Glenn Howerton, Chris Messina, Matthew Goode, Willem Dafoe, Matt Damon and more stars are also assumed to be in the race.

Well, for now, we can only wait for the Academy to announce the official nominations which are due on January 23, 2024.

