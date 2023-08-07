Actor Leonardo DiCaprio spotted holidaying in Ibiza as he welcomed a Love Island beauty onto his luxury yacht along with his friends. The 48-year-old actor is often seen surrounded by a bevy of beauties wherever he is in the world so this doesn’t surprise the fans.

However, when Love Island’s Arabella Chi joined the Oscar-winning actor during his latest vacation to the White Isle, fans were quite surprised. For the unversed, the 32-year-old model rose to fame in 2019 as a bombshell on the season five of the ITV2 reality show.

Though the model had exited the villa with Danny Williams, the couple later split and if reports are to be believed, Arabella is currently single. As the model joined the ‘Titanic’ star on his vacation, she was spotted in a minuscule cream bikini flaunting her s*xy figure with her hair styled straight around her shoulders. She accessorised her look with stylish sunglasses as she chatted with other guests on the yacht.

check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABELLA CHI (@arabellachi)

Meanwhile the superstar himself was dressed in cream shorts, donning a white polo-shirt along with a baseball cap. Later Leo was also spotted standing on deck with a white towel draped around his neck.

Over the weekend bae Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire were spotted hanging out just off the shore of the Balearic island in Ibiza, Spain. #LeonardoDiCaprio #TobeyMaguire pic.twitter.com/xDAWJ9IdEF — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) August 7, 2023

For those who are wondering about Leo’s unexpected connection to Love Island, must know that this is not the first time he has been spotted with a model from the show. Earlier this year, the ‘Inception’ actor was linked to Maya Jama, the host of the show.

The Sun had reported that Leo had sent roses to Maya after he was introduced by mutual friends. In February, the Love Island presenter was spotted partying with him in London; later they had also reportedly been together in New York. However, Maya had later denied the dating rumours.

