Greta Gerwig recently took us all on a trip to the pink plastic world in her latest flick Barbie and left us all stunned. The movie, which starred Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has broken many records and even crossed the $1 billion benchmark on its Worldwide box office. While the movie did not only see Barbie finding her real purpose in the world, it also gave the much-neglected character Ken a new identity. Even though the ending of the movie saw Ken trying to find his identity and Barbie leaving her plastic world, an artists has reimagined an elaborate ending in which the duo take another adventurous journey as the plastic doll gifts Ken a heartfelt gift.

The movie battled against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy at the box office. Despite the battle, the movie has become the first one to cross the $1 billion mark by a female director.

While there was no love angle between Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken, the duo did share a great bond. One of the twists saw Ken travelling to the real world with Barbie and exploring patriarchy. He takes it back to the Barbieland and changes it to Kenland. While he is still the man who admired his girlfriend deep down his heart, he reveals how his love for horses made him change how things worked in the pink paradise.

Now, Instagram artist named Raychelwho has shared an imaginary ending in a comic book form which will win your hearts. The comic features Ken joining Barbie on her adventure just like the last time with his roller skates. By the end of their journey, Barbie surprises him with a horse, leaving him surprised. He soon changes into his black shirt with fringes as he spends quality time with his new pet horse. He does not forget Barbie and gives her a big hug.

Apart from Marot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie also stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and many other actors.

