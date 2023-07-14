There is no doubt that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the best Marvel movies in recent times and garnered a lot of success. Simu Liu, who played the role of the main protagonist in the movie, took everyone by storm and didn’t leave any stone unturned to prove that he was the right choice for the role. Since the inception of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been a lot of anticipation about the characters that will arrive in the next Avengers movies. Of course, Liu’s Shang-Chi is one of the top contenders to feature in the film and fans would love to see him in MCU again. However, the actor still doesn’t have any idea if he would be arriving in the upcoming Avengers movie or not.

Liu’s portrayal of the master of the martial arts in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike, leaving many eagerly anticipating the character’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film’s post-credits scene, the audience is given a glimpse into Shang-Chi’s future, as both Bruce Banner (Hulk) and Captain Marvel reach out to him, acknowledging his experience in wielding the formidable Ten Rings. However, despite the hints at Shang-Chi’s involvement in the upcoming Avengers film, Liu remains cautious about confirming his appearance.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Simu Liu discussed the possibility of his character appearing in the upcoming film ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.’ While Liu expressed his belief that he will be featured in the highly-anticipated fifth Avengers installment, he also emphasized that he cannot be certain.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m gonna be in it too. Beyond that, I really don’t know, and I don’t want to know before it’s absolutely ready. If there’s anything I’ve learned in this industry, especially with Marvel, it’s that things are changing, always in flux, and you really can’t be sure that something is going to happen until you’re on set and you’re about to do the scene,” Simu Liu said in the interview.

But the actor assured his fans that he will happily show up if he is asked to show up in the ‘Avengers’ movie. Simu Liu added, “But if and when that call comes in… of course, a sequel is going to happen. Of course, Kang Dynasty is going to happen. When that call comes, I will happily show up, read whatever I need to read and do whatever I need to prepare. But until then, I think the less I know the better.”

The uncertainty surrounding Liu’s involvement reflects the complexity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where storylines and character appearances are intricately interconnected. Nevertheless, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remain optimistic about

Simu Liu’s appearance in the fifth ‘Avengers movie. While specifics remain elusive, the anticipation surrounding Shang-Chi’s journey and potential team-ups with other Avengers members continues to build excitement.

