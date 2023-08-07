Scarlett Johansson shares a beautiful bond with Chris Evans. Long before the Avengers movies, they had worked on several projects building a great friendship. Their friendship deepened after featuring in the Marvel movies as Captain America (Chris) and Black Widow (Scarlett). They often pulled each other’s legs and supported when needed, proving their friendship to be the best.

This one time, Scarlett blurted out an incident while talking about Evans and made a few embarrassing gestures. Well, for the unversed, Chris is known to be the s*xiest man alive. Check out the clip below!

At a chat show, Scarlett Johansson once recalled how she got a text message from Chris Evans and indicated that he might have been probably drunk. *wink*! She can be heard saying, “And I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, ‘the trailer looks great’, and I don’t know what he was doing up at 5 am that’s a whole other story.” When the interviewer inquired ‘lifting?’ to which, she gave a rather different answer to what he was lifting, gesturing towards that he was probably lifting his drink and said, “Umm… no… but…umm…” with a burst of hilarious laughter.

Check out the video clip shared by an Instagram handle, ‘palomaordaz’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Ordaz (@palomaordaz)

After the video hit the internet, there were netizens who commented on the same. One wrote, “I like how he texted Scarlett at 5am so randomly 😭”

Another fan penned, “He was definitely lifting 🍺”

One of Chris and Scarlett stans mentioned, “She’s like besti with Chris Evans so she know he was out drinking not lifting 🤣🤣”

Another fan wrote, “She knows her friend well, lol😂”

One of the comments can be read, “Their friendship is the best.”

No lies that Scarlett Johansson knows her friend Chris Evans a little too well! What are your thoughts? Let us know.

